Rams host 'Threaded Through History' exhibit in partnership with the Kinsey Collection at SoFi Stadium

A limited number of jerseys, produced by the original manufacturer Ebbets Field Flannels, will be available for purchase online at www.ramsfanshop.com starting February 16th at 9:00 a.m. PT. A portion of the jersey sales will benefit the Greater Good Fund, which focuses on improving the health and wellness of retired NFL players. The Rams also will gift 35 of the jerseys to members of the Kinsey and Washington families, representatives from the Kenny Washington Stadium Foundation and community leaders that advocate for positive change throughout Los Angeles.

The release of the jersey builds on the work the Rams have done to celebrate Kenny Washington's impact on the organization and the NFL. In January 2022, the team launched the Rams pLAymakers program, which recognizes 13 Angelenos each year for their efforts to fight injustice and pioneer with purpose in their communities as part of the NFL's Inspire Change platform. Since launching the program, the Rams have provided $130,000 to "pLAymakers" throughout the Los Angeles region.

To further their dedication to preserving Kenny Washington's legacy, in 2022 the Rams also created the Kenny Washington Memorial Scholarship, which provides up to four years of financial support and advisement from Fulfillment Fund (FF), a partner of the Los Angeles Rams, for 13 students from low-resourced communities who are among the first in their families to pursue post-secondary education. Each student selected embodies Kenny Washington's core values – perseverance in the face of adversity, dedication to their goals and the Los Angeles community, fortitude through breaking barriers and inspiring others to make a difference.

In addition, the Rams adopted the North East Lincoln Rams (formerly known as the North East Lincoln Tigers), a youth football program coached by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers and serving youth in the Ramona Gardens public housing development in Boyle Heights. The North East Lincoln Rams play their home games at Kenny Washington Stadium at Abraham Lincoln High School, the alma mater of Kenny Washington.

The event featured a panel discussion with the first Rams pLAymaker, Sherri Francois, Chief Impact Officer of SoLa Impact and Executive Director of SoLa I CAN Foundation, joined by a recipient of the Kenny Washington Memorial Scholarship, Ivan Gallegos, about how the Rams' Kenny Washington inspired community initiatives have supported them. The Rams then surprised the Trauma-Informed Youth Development Career Readiness Instructor at Brotherhood Crusade, George Weaver, as their first 2024 pLAymaker for his efforts to fight injustice and pioneer with purpose in the community. To close out the programming, Rams Legend Steven Jackson participated in a fireside chat to share how Washington's legacy inspires him.

Throughout Black History Month, the Rams will continue to celebrate the organization's trailblazers by hosting their Inaugural Earnel Durden Black Coaches Symposium at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, February 24. Durden became the Rams first ever Black coach in 1972. The Rams also will host a heart health screening for Inglewood residents in partnership with Edwards Lifesciences on February 24. A day prior, the Rams will team up with PepsiCo, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and It's Bigger Than Us to support a food distribution in Leimert Park. In addition, the team will recognize two community heroes as Rams pLAymakers this month.