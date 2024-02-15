 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams host 'Threaded Through History' exhibit in partnership with the Kinsey Collection at SoFi Stadium

Feb 15, 2024 at 02:00 PM
dxe9dsbfv0wklybultcn
TheRams.com

LOS ANGELES, CA — In recognition of Black History Month, the Los Angeles Rams are continuing to honor the legacy of Kenny Washington, LA-native and UCLA standout who was the first Black player to be signed by an NFL team in the modern era ending a 12-year ban on Black players in the league. The team kicked off their celebrations on February 13, in recognition of Washington's jersey number, by hosting a 'Threaded Through History' Exhibit Experience in partnership with The Kinsey Collection at SoFi Stadium. The event served as the backdrop to unveil an authentic Kenny Washington 1946-48 jersey, marking the first time the Rams have released a jersey of this era.

COMMUNITY PHOTOS: Rams & the Kinsey Collection unveil the 'Threaded Through History’ exhibit at SoFi Stadium

In collaboration with the Kinsey Collection, the Los Angeles Rams — represented by Rams legend Steven Jackson, COO Kevin Demoff & more — proudly presented the 'Threaded Through History' exhibit at SoFi Stadium. Take a look through photos from the event that unveiled a replica Kenny Washington jersey and featured engaging discussions in honor of Black History Month.

E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_071
1 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_259
2 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_162
3 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_181
4 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_273
5 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_111
6 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_198
7 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_231
8 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_005
9 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_295
10 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_267
11 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_230
12 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_059
13 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_078
14 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_217
15 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_258
16 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_309
17 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_224
18 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_204
19 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_009
20 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_190
21 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_179
22 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_153
23 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_232
24 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_170
25 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_143
26 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_151
27 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_138
28 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_048
29 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_283
30 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_080
31 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_121
32 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_087
33 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_075
34 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_074
35 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_290
36 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_069
37 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_064
38 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_063
39 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_245
40 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_042
41 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_053
42 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_040
43 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_045
44 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_024
45 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_025
46 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_019
47 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_039
48 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_022
49 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_037
50 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240213_LARAMS_HISTORYOFTHEHORNS_026
51 / 51
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"'Threaded Through History' served not only as an incredible celebration of Kenny Washington, our community and our history, but also as an opportunity to inspire future generations," said Los Angeles Rams Chief Operating Officer **Kevin Demoff**. "As we did Tuesday night, we must continue to recognize those who blazed trails, remember the bravery it takes to break barriers, and take a stand against injustice. We are grateful to the Kinsey family, the Washington family, Steven Jackson, and non-profit leaders and community members from Inglewood and Los Angeles for joining us to showcase Kenny's legacy and ensure that his story lives on."

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection is the world's largest private collection of African American art and primary source historical artifacts, and is a first-of-its-kind exhibit at SoFi Stadium. As an extension of the collection, the Rams displayed an exhibition of historic team memorabilia with the Kenny Washington jersey as its focal point.

"Throughout the past 50 years we've been collecting fine art and primary source historical objects that document the African American experience and illuminate the untold stories of Black Excellence throughout U.S. history," said Bernard Kinsey, President of KBK Enterprises, Inc. and Co-Founder of The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection. "We're thrilled to be a part of the unveiling of Kenny Washington's jersey, whose story remains under told. Our dedication to educating underserved youth and increasing public awareness about African American history and ancestry directly aligns with the Los Angeles Rams' commitment to honor Washington's tremendous impact. The Kinsey Collection is proud to uplift Kenny Washington's legacy and exemplify that Black history is American history."

Leading up to Tuesday evening's event, the Rams announced the jersey with a short video shared on their website and social channels.

A limited number of jerseys, produced by the original manufacturer Ebbets Field Flannels, will be available for purchase online at www.ramsfanshop.com starting February 16th at 9:00 a.m. PT. A portion of the jersey sales will benefit the Greater Good Fund, which focuses on improving the health and wellness of retired NFL players. The Rams also will gift 35 of the jerseys to members of the Kinsey and Washington families, representatives from the Kenny Washington Stadium Foundation and community leaders that advocate for positive change throughout Los Angeles.

The release of the jersey builds on the work the Rams have done to celebrate Kenny Washington's impact on the organization and the NFL. In January 2022, the team launched the Rams pLAymakers program, which recognizes 13 Angelenos each year for their efforts to fight injustice and pioneer with purpose in their communities as part of the NFL's Inspire Change platform. Since launching the program, the Rams have provided $130,000 to "pLAymakers" throughout the Los Angeles region.

To further their dedication to preserving Kenny Washington's legacy, in 2022 the Rams also created the Kenny Washington Memorial Scholarship, which provides up to four years of financial support and advisement from Fulfillment Fund (FF), a partner of the Los Angeles Rams, for 13 students from low-resourced communities who are among the first in their families to pursue post-secondary education. Each student selected embodies Kenny Washington's core values – perseverance in the face of adversity, dedication to their goals and the Los Angeles community, fortitude through breaking barriers and inspiring others to make a difference.

In addition, the Rams adopted the North East Lincoln Rams (formerly known as the North East Lincoln Tigers), a youth football program coached by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers and serving youth in the Ramona Gardens public housing development in Boyle Heights. The North East Lincoln Rams play their home games at Kenny Washington Stadium at Abraham Lincoln High School, the alma mater of Kenny Washington.

The event featured a panel discussion with the first Rams pLAymaker, Sherri Francois, Chief Impact Officer of SoLa Impact and Executive Director of SoLa I CAN Foundation, joined by a recipient of the Kenny Washington Memorial Scholarship, Ivan Gallegos, about how the Rams' Kenny Washington inspired community initiatives have supported them. The Rams then surprised the Trauma-Informed Youth Development Career Readiness Instructor at Brotherhood Crusade, George Weaver, as their first 2024 pLAymaker for his efforts to fight injustice and pioneer with purpose in the community. To close out the programming, Rams Legend Steven Jackson participated in a fireside chat to share how Washington's legacy inspires him.

Throughout Black History Month, the Rams will continue to celebrate the organization's trailblazers by hosting their Inaugural Earnel Durden Black Coaches Symposium at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, February 24. Durden became the Rams first ever Black coach in 1972. The Rams also will host a heart health screening for Inglewood residents in partnership with Edwards Lifesciences on February 24. A day prior, the Rams will team up with PepsiCo, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and It's Bigger Than Us to support a food distribution in Leimert Park. In addition, the team will recognize two community heroes as Rams pLAymakers this month.

For more information about the Rams' Black History Month efforts, visit www.therams.com/community/black-history-month.

Related Content

news

Ganesha High School athletic trainer Ariel Castro's heroic actions will have her in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, reinforce importance of having certified trainers

Ganesha athletic trainer Ariel Castro helped save the life of head coach Don Cayer after Cayer collapsed on the sideline during a game last October. 
news

Rams & Verizon surprise small business owner with $10,000 grant 

As part of the event, local small business owner of GTLA Apparel, Lupe Tlatenchi,  was surprised with a $10,000 grant through the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready program.
news

Rams & Cedars-Sinai host High School All-Star Showcase Flag Football Tournament at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams and their official health partner, Cedars-Sinai, hosted the second annual High School All-Star Showcase Flag Football Tournament in partnership with Nike to highlight Southern California's top-ranked high school football players.  
news

Rams Cheerleaders & mascot Rampage kickoff 2024 reading the team's children's book, Ride with Rampage, to over 600 students

To kick off 2024 and welcome students back to school from winter break, Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage visited Aspire Titan Academy, Will Rogers Learning Community and Stoner Avenue Elementary School to read the team's children's book, Ride with Rampage. 
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson & Rams Legend Chris Draft join LA Family Housing for holiday celebration to culminate Rams' Season of Giving

Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson and Legend Chris Draft joined Rams Cheerleaders, mascot Rampage and staff members at LA Family Housing for a Holiday Celebration. 
news

Rams host 55th annual Friendship Bowl & extend youth football efforts to Mexico

All-Star girls' flag & youth football teams from Central Mexico competed against teams from Los Angeles. Players on the Mexican All-Star teams were selected from Central Mexico including Estado de Mexico, Mexico City, Pachuca de Soto, Tamaulipas and Querétaro.
news

Rams players, cheerleaders & staff team up with UNIFY Financial Credit Union & Salvation Army to host shopping spree

More than 100 youth went shopping with Los Angeles Rams players, Cheerleaders & staff members to purchase up to $200 in holiday gifts at a local Walmart.
news

Steve Avila, Byron Young & more Rams rookies take foster & under-resourced youth on tour of SoFi Stadium & distribute gifts in partnership with ABC7 Spark of Love Toy Drive

Los Angeles Rams rookies Steve Avila, Nike Hampton, Desjuan Johnson, Ochaun Mathis, Mike McAllister, Xavier Smith and Byron Young joined ABC7 for their annual Spark of Love Toy Drive at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Steve Avila, Byron Young & other players bring holiday spirit to local nonprofits as part of team's Season of Giving

In continuation of their five-week 'Season of Giving' campaign, the Los Angeles Rams host a holiday meal and grocery distribution for 300 community members at St. Joseph Center in South Los Angeles and support The People Concern's holiday celebration.
news

Co-founder of 4wrdProgress Marc Maye receives Rams Inspire Change Changemaker award

Established by the NFL last season, the award recognizes individuals who are making a difference in their communities through social justice work
news

Rams continue to grow the game of football for Los Angeles youth

In partnership with USA Football & Riddell, Rams surprise six local youth football programs with $75,000 donation at Rams-Commanders Week 15 matchup
Advertising