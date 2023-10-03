Tyler Higbee talks about OT win against the Colts, his recent contract extension & thoughts on Puka Nacua's historic start | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 104

Tyler Higbee wasn't on the field for the game-winner at Indianapolis in Week 4.

He'd been separated from the football on second down, targeted by Matthew Stafford﻿, but clobbered by Colts safety Rodney Thomas II as he went airborne to try to reel it in.

"Insides got shaken up a little bit," Higbee said on Monday from the team facility in Thousand Oaks. "Couldn't breathe for a second there, but I'm alright."

On third down, as two Colts in coverage followed﻿Brycen Hopkins﻿ – Higbee's replacement for what proved to be the final play – rookie receiver ﻿Puka Nacua﻿ was left alone for the catch and fought his way to his first NFL touchdown and a 29-23 triumph.

"Him catching it and scoring it made (the hit I took) feel a lot better."

That victory got the Los Angeles Rams to 2-2 as they get set for a three-game home stand at SoFi Stadium, beginning this Sunday against the undefeated and reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. And it capped an unforgettable weekend for Higbee, who agreed to a contract extension on Friday before the trip to Indianapolis.

At 30 years of age and in the middle of his eighth professional season with the Rams, Higbee has inked his name atop the franchise's tight end record books. Always a fan and locker room favorite, for the first time in 2023, he was voted team captain.

On this week's Rams Revealed, Higbee says that honor stands as one of his top three career accomplishments. Winning a world championship is another, of course.

The third? Not what any of us expected. You'll have to listen to find out.