Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Tyler Higbee talks about OT win against the Colts, his recent contract extension & thoughts on Puka Nacua's historic start | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 104

Oct 03, 2023 at 04:45 PM
jb_long_headshot
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

Tyler Higbee wasn't on the field for the game-winner at Indianapolis in Week 4.

He'd been separated from the football on second down, targeted by Matthew Stafford﻿, but clobbered by Colts safety Rodney Thomas II as he went airborne to try to reel it in.

"Insides got shaken up a little bit," Higbee said on Monday from the team facility in Thousand Oaks. "Couldn't breathe for a second there, but I'm alright."

On third down, as two Colts in coverage followed﻿Brycen Hopkins﻿ – Higbee's replacement for what proved to be the final play – rookie receiver ﻿Puka Nacua﻿ was left alone for the catch and fought his way to his first NFL touchdown and a 29-23 triumph.

"Him catching it and scoring it made (the hit I took) feel a lot better."

That victory got the Los Angeles Rams to 2-2 as they get set for a three-game home stand at SoFi Stadium, beginning this Sunday against the undefeated and reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. And it capped an unforgettable weekend for Higbee, who agreed to a contract extension on Friday before the trip to Indianapolis.

At 30 years of age and in the middle of his eighth professional season with the Rams, Higbee has inked his name atop the franchise's tight end record books. Always a fan and locker room favorite, for the first time in 2023, he was voted team captain.

On this week's Rams Revealed, Higbee says that honor stands as one of his top three career accomplishments. Winning a world championship is another, of course.

The third? Not what any of us expected. You'll have to listen to find out.

The last time Higbee faced the Eagles, he caught a career-high three touchdowns. We invite you to catch him and the Rams back home this weekend and throughout the month of October. And you can find this week's player profile right here on the team site, on YouTube, or wherever you consume your podcasts.

Related Content

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 5

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 5 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles. 
news

First Look: Rams host defending NFC Champion Eagles at SoFi Stadium in Week 5

An early preview of Sunday's Week 5 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium.
news

McVay: Matthew Stafford (hip) 'should be good to go' for Week 5 vs. Eagles, plus updates on Kyren Williams, Tyler Higbee, Alaric Jackson, Joe Noteboom, Cooper Kupp and Ochaun Mathis 

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Kyren Williams, tight end Tyler Higbee, offensive linemen Alaric Jackson and Joe Noteboom, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis heading into Week 5 against the Eagles. 
news

Puka Nacua's first career touchdown is a walk-off winner

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's strong start to his rookie season continued in Week 4 with his first career touchdown being the game-winner in overtime against the Colts. 
news

"Él es increíble": Puka Nacua gana un juego de locura para los Rams, que sobre viven gracias a legendaria actuación de Matthew Stafford | Resumen del partido

Los Rams de Los Ángeles marchan 75 yardas en el tiempo extra para llevarse un partido que estaban obligados a ganar luego de haber tenido ventaja de 23 puntos
news

Matthew Stafford battles through hip injury to lead Rams to overtime road win over Colts

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford toughed out a painful hip injury to lead the team to an overtime victory over the Colts in Week 4.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 29-23 overtime win over Colts in Week 4

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew' Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's 29-23 overtime win over the Colts in Indianapolis.
news

Game Recap: Stafford's game-winning, 22-yard touchdown pass to Nacua lifts Rams to 29-23 overtime win over Colts in Indianapolis

Extra period needed after Colts' second-half rally, but Rams close it out in overtime for Week 4 road win thanks to quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Puka Nacua. 
news

Alaric Jackson and Zach Thomas among Rams' inactives for Week 4 at Colts

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 4 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 4 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Colts Week 4 regular season game on Sunday, Oct. 1.
news

En semana de largos viajes, los Rams llegan a Indianapolis para enfrentar las piernas de Anthony Richardson y el pie de Matt Gay | Vista previa del partido

Los Ángeles busca regresar a la senda del triunfo en el primero de sus cinco juegos matutinosde la temporada, un horario en el que han sido súper exitosos en los últimos años
Advertising