Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Injury Report 11/5: Sebastian Joseph-Day out; Robert Woods, Jalen Ramsey and Ernest Jones questionable but expected to play; Von Miller gametime decision vs. Titans

Nov 05, 2021 at 03:40 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Although Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (foot), cornerback Jalen Ramsey (rest/knee) and linebacker Ernest Jones (illness) are listed as questionable on the final injury report, head coach Sean McVay said Friday all three are expected to play Sunday night against the Titans (5:15 p.m. pacific time, NBC).

Ramsey "banged up his knee at practice," McVay said, but "should be ready to go" against the Titans and that they were erring on the side of caution with him. Jones, meanwhile, is dealing with a "stomach bug" that McVay is hopeful goes away soon.

"He practiced, he was a full participant, he did virtual meetings yesterday," McVay said of Jones. "He came out and he was really getting through, and then it sounded like he kind of got hit with it pretty hard, wasn't able to keep anything down. Hopefully it's just one of those 24-48 hour bugs, and we're just going to leave him at home today and try to get him hydrated and feeling better."

McVay also said outside linebacker Von Miller (ankle) is a game-time decision for Sunday.

"He's making good progress," McVay said. "It's hard because we really haven't had a lot of exposure to Von, and he's so tough. He's such a great competitor. He's always really pushing it. And so we're going to really just continue to let him work with (Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie (Scott) and Reggie's group and really see how this thing turns over the next 48 hours, and then be able to make a decision."

Meanwhile, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day is out after being placed on Injured Reserve due to re-aggravating his pec injury.

For the Titans, starting wide receiver A.J. Brown popped up on Friday's injury report with a knee injury and is officially listed as questionable. Starting left tackle Taylor Lewan (knee) is also among the five Tennessee players questionable for Sunday night's game.

Tennessee ruled fullback Khari Blasingame (knee), guard Nate Davis (concussion), linebacker Rashaan Evans (ankle) and cornerback Greg Mabin (ankle) ahead of Sunday's game.

Wide receiver Julio Jones does not carry an injury designation for the Titans after missing last week's game against the Colts with a hamstring injury.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Robert Woods WR Foot DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Matthew Stafford QB Back DNP DNP Limited -
Andrew Whitworth OL Rest DNP Limited Full -
Sebastian Joseph-Day DL Chest Limited Limited DNP Out
Bobby Brown III DL Not Injury Related DNP Full Full -
Von Miller LB Ankle DNP Limited DNP Questionable
Cooper Kupp WR Rest DNP Full Full -
Brycen Hopkins TE Illness DNP Full Full -
Jalen Ramsey CB Rest/Knee DNP Limited DNP Questionable
Ernest Jones LB Illness - - DNP Questionable

TENNESSEE TITANS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Khari Blasingame FB Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
Nate Davis G Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
Rashaan Evans LB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
Chris Jackson CB Foot DNP DNP Limited -
Greg Mabin CB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
Jeffrey Simmons DT Ankle DNP DNP Limited -
Tory Carter FB Shoulder Limited Limited DNP Questionable
Bud Dupree OLB Knee Limited Limited Limited -
Julio Jones WR Hamstring Limited Limited Limited -
Kendall Lamm T Back Limited Full DNP Questionable
Teair Tart DL Groin Limited Full Full -
Dane Cruikshank S Concussion Full Full Full -
Harold Landry OLB Hamstring - Limited Limited -
Taylor Lewan T Knee - Limited DNP Questionable
Monty Rice LB Knee - Limited DNP Questionable
A.J. Brown WR Knee - - DNP Questionable
Ola Adeniyi OLB Shoulder - - Limited -

Related Content

news

Week 9 Preview: Rams are determined & ready for Sunday Night Football vs. Titans

As the Rams get set for a Sunday Night showdown against the Titans, J.B. Long looks at the impact Von Miller's addition will have on the defense, what the loss of Derrick Henry really means to this Titans offense, and why this game has the makings of being the Rams' most physical game of the season.
news

Sebastian Joseph-Day placed on Injured Reserve, to undergo surgery to repair pec injury

Rams defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day has been placed on Injured Reserve after re-aggravating the pec injury that caused him to miss Week 8 against the Texans. 
news

Rams defense's approach remains unchanged as they prepare to face Titans offense without Derrick Henry

Titans running back will miss this week's game with foot injury, but Rams don't expect drastic change in Tennessee's philosophy. 
news

"I can't stop smiling": Aaron Donald, Rams defense excited to add Von Miller to mix

Outside linebacker Von Miller's new Rams teammates react to his arrival and discuss the impact he'll have. 
news

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell and Aaron Donald on Von Miller, Titans offense without Derrick Henry

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday media sessions as they continue their preparation for Week 9 against the Titans. 
news

Cooper Kupp named October's NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Von Miller on Miller's arrival, Titans defense

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and outside linebacker Von Miller's Wednesday press conferences as the Rams gear up for Sunday Night Football against the Titans in Week 9.
news

Von Miller: "They've been playing great defense all year, and I just want to add to that"

New Rams outside linebacker Von Miller is excited to help Los Angeles' defense continue to play at a high level and recreate a legendary era of franchise history. 
news

Rams ILB Ernest Jones talks first career interception, acquisition of Von Miller & more on Rams Revealed

J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams ILB Ernest Jones to talk about his first career interception in his first NFL start, how excited he is to play with Von Miller & more on Rams Revealed Ep. 74.
news

Acquiring Von Miller accomplishes team-building goal for Rams while addressing key position on defense

Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay break down the trade for outside linebacker Von Miller and what it means for the defense and team as a whole. 
news

First Look: Rams return home for Sunday Night Football showdown with Titans

An early preview of Sunday's Week 9 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium. 
Advertising