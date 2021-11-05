Injury Report 11/5: Sebastian Joseph-Day out; Robert Woods, Jalen Ramsey and Ernest Jones questionable but expected to play; Von Miller gametime decision vs. Titans

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Although Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (foot), cornerback Jalen Ramsey (rest/knee) and linebacker Ernest Jones (illness) are listed as questionable on the final injury report, head coach Sean McVay said Friday all three are expected to play Sunday night against the Titans (5:15 p.m. pacific time, NBC).

Ramsey "banged up his knee at practice," McVay said, but "should be ready to go" against the Titans and that they were erring on the side of caution with him. Jones, meanwhile, is dealing with a "stomach bug" that McVay is hopeful goes away soon.

"He practiced, he was a full participant, he did virtual meetings yesterday," McVay said of Jones. "He came out and he was really getting through, and then it sounded like he kind of got hit with it pretty hard, wasn't able to keep anything down. Hopefully it's just one of those 24-48 hour bugs, and we're just going to leave him at home today and try to get him hydrated and feeling better."

McVay also said outside linebacker Von Miller (ankle) is a game-time decision for Sunday.

"He's making good progress," McVay said. "It's hard because we really haven't had a lot of exposure to Von, and he's so tough. He's such a great competitor. He's always really pushing it. And so we're going to really just continue to let him work with (Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie (Scott) and Reggie's group and really see how this thing turns over the next 48 hours, and then be able to make a decision."

For the Titans, starting wide receiver A.J. Brown popped up on Friday's injury report with a knee injury and is officially listed as questionable. Starting left tackle Taylor Lewan (knee) is also among the five Tennessee players questionable for Sunday night's game.

Tennessee ruled fullback Khari Blasingame (knee), guard Nate Davis (concussion), linebacker Rashaan Evans (ankle) and cornerback Greg Mabin (ankle) ahead of Sunday's game.

Wide receiver Julio Jones does not carry an injury designation for the Titans after missing last week's game against the Colts with a hamstring injury.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.