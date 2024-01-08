Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams to face Lions in Wild Card Round of playoffs

Jan 07, 2024 at 04:18 PM
The Rams' Wild Card Round opponent is set.

Los Angeles will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions on Super Wild Card Weekend. The kickoff date and time, as well as the TV designation, has yet to be announced.

The contest will be the 88th meeting overall between the two teams but just the second ever in the postseason – the first playoff matchup between the Lions and the Rams was on December 21, 1952; the Lions won that game 32-21 in Detroit. They last faced each other on October 24, 2021, a 28-19 Rams win at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

