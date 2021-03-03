Rams to host free virtual football camp led by female coaches and players

As part of the Rams' Women's History Month campaign, the team is hosting a free, co-ed football camp for youth (grades 1-8) that celebrates women in sports and teaches the fundamentals of football from Monday, March 29 to Wednesday, March 31.

Starting today, fans can register for the camp by visiting www.therams.com/virtualcamp.

The three-day virtual camp will be led by LA-based female football coaches and players who will create 30-minute instructional videos that teach proper football techniques by position group and instill confidence in participants. All registrants will receive an access code to view the videos in advance of each camp day.

Additionally, the virtual camp will feature a Character Chat led by team reporter Sarina Morales with a panel of female players and coaches to discuss the importance of women in sports and how they can continue to play impactful roles on and off the field.