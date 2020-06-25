Rams to host free virtual youth football camps from July 6-10

The Los Angeles Rams are introducing free virtual football camps for youth (grades 1-8). All registered participants will have access to instructional videos that teach proper football techniques and walk-through recommended drills by position group.

Camp days also will feature pre-recorded opening remarks from current players such as Punter Johnny Hekker, Tight End Brycen Hopkins, Offensive Lineman Jamil Demby, Kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and Assistant Special Teams Coach Tory Woodbury.

The 30-minute instructional videos will be led by Rams Legends, who will breakdown the fundamentals of two position groups each day. Rams alumni participating in the virtual football camps include: LeRoy Irvin, Pisa Tinoisamoa, Dennis Harrah, Brandon Manumaluena, Ron Brown, Robert Holcombe, Chris Draft, Preston Dennard, Frank Stams, Ron Carpenter, Cameron Lynch, Brad Fitchel and Roland Williams.

The virtual camps also will engage youth participants from local non-profit organizations, youth correctional facilities, youth football organizations and students from school districts throughout the southern California region.

Fans and youth who would like to participate in the virtual football camps can register at therams.com/youth-camp until July 3 at 11:59 pm PT.

Schedule:

Monday, July 6 – Quarterbacks and Running Backs

Tuesday, July 7 – Wide Receivers and Kick/Punt Returners

Wednesday, July 8 – Offensive Linemen and Tight Ends

Thursday, July 9 – Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

Friday, July 10 – Cornerbacks and Safeties