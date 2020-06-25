Thursday, Jun 25, 2020 01:14 PM

Rams to host free virtual youth football camps from July 6-10

The Los Angeles Rams are introducing free virtual football camps for youth (grades 1-8). All registered participants will have access to instructional videos that teach proper football techniques and walk-through recommended drills by position group.

Camp days also will feature pre-recorded opening remarks from current players such as Punter Johnny Hekker, Tight End Brycen Hopkins, Offensive Lineman Jamil Demby, Kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and Assistant Special Teams Coach Tory Woodbury.  

The 30-minute instructional videos will be led by Rams Legends, who will breakdown the fundamentals of two position groups each day. Rams alumni participating in the virtual football camps include: LeRoy Irvin, Pisa Tinoisamoa, Dennis Harrah, Brandon Manumaluena, Ron Brown, Robert Holcombe, Chris Draft, Preston Dennard, Frank Stams, Ron Carpenter, Cameron Lynch, Brad Fitchel and Roland Williams.

The virtual camps also will engage youth participants from local non-profit organizations, youth correctional facilities, youth football organizations and students from school districts throughout the southern California region.

Fans and youth who would like to participate in the virtual football camps can register at therams.com/youth-camp until July 3 at 11:59 pm PT.

Schedule:

Monday, July 6 – Quarterbacks and Running Backs

Tuesday, July 7 – Wide Receivers and Kick/Punt Returners

Wednesday, July 8 – Offensive Linemen and Tight Ends

Thursday, July 9 – Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

Friday, July 10 – Cornerbacks and Safeties

All Camp participants will receive access to instructional videos at 11:00 am PT.

Defensive lineman (90) Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams visits the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Conejo Valley for a Q & A with local youth on fitness and challenges. Tuesday, October 30, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
Los Angeles Rams and Fuel Up To Play 60 Award Inglewood Unified School District $10,000 Hometown Grant

'Hometown Grant' will support Inglewood Unified COVID-19 Relief Efforts 
Sean McVay hosts "Chalk Talk" with hundreds of So Cal high school football coaches 
Sean McVay hosts "Chalk Talk" with hundreds of So Cal high school football coaches 

Head coach Sean McVay hosts "Chalk Talk" for more than 120 different schools throughout Southern California.
Readings, documentaries and resource guides for your Juneteenth (and beyond)
Readings, documentaries and resource guides for your Juneteenth (and beyond)

Check out these resources this Juneteenth - and moving forward - to listen and learn how we can be better allies to our Black brothers and sisters.
Uncomfortable Conversations, Comfortable: Rams host 'Character Chat' for youth correctional facilities
Uncomfortable Conversations, Comfortable: Rams host 'Character Chat' for youth correctional facilities

Rams host "Character Chat" for 100 young adults at six southern California youth correctional facilities in order to have a rehabilitative dialogue, and help mentor some of those who are preparing to reintegrate into society.
Rams use Monday's virtual meeting for discussion on systemic oppression and racism 
Rams use Monday's virtual meeting for discussion on systemic oppression and racism 

In wake of the killing of George Floyd and the ensuing protests, the Los Angeles Rams dedicated Monday's virtual meeting as a platform for players and others in the organization to share their experiences and feelings. 
Offensive lineman Austin Corbett participates in Character Playbook Session for LA-Region students
Offensive lineman Austin Corbett participates in Character Playbook Session for LA-Region students

Voice of the Rams J.B. Long and Austin Corbett engaged with students from various local school districts about the value of character.
NFL Draft-A-Thon raises nearly $7 million for national non-profits
NFL Draft-A-Thon raises nearly $7 million for national non-profits

Local portion benefiting United Way of Greater Los Angeles Pandemic Relief Fund and Feeding America Food Banks.
Cooper Kupp donates Nike gear to at-promise Inglewood Youth
Cooper Kupp donates Nike gear to at-promise Inglewood Youth

Southern California sports team rally for remote learning
Southern California sports team rally for remote learning

Regional challenge to support student learning and engagement while schools are closed with EduCup Challenge.
Andrew Whitworth helps Merging Vets and Players support veterans and former athletes impacted by COVID-19 
Andrew Whitworth helps Merging Vets and Players support veterans and former athletes impacted by COVID-19 

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth joined MVP for a virtual fundraiser for veterans and athletes impacted by COVID-19.
Rams surprise Watts Rams with uniform-inspired hoodies & donate Microsoft Surfaces to student-athletes
Rams surprise Watts Rams with uniform-inspired hoodies & donate Microsoft Surfaces to student-athletes

