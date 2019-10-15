Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams trade CB Marcus Peters to Ravens for LB Kenny Young

Oct 15, 2019 at 01:34 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams have traded CB Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for LB Kenny Young and an undisclosed 2020 draft pick.

Young appeared in all 16 regular season games with three starts as a rookie after getting selected by Ravens in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The former UCLA standout has amassed 64 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass breakup and two forced fumbles across 21 career games.

Acquired last year in a trade with the Chiefs, Peters tallied 57 total tackles, five interceptions and 12 pass breakups in 22 games with the Rams. He collected 14 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups through the first six weeks of this season.

More to come on theRams.com.

PHOTOS: Meet LB Kenny Young

Meet newly acquired LB Kenny Young.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kenny Young warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
1 / 9

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kenny Young warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kenny Young (40) in action against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
2 / 9

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kenny Young (40) in action against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) is sacked for a 3-yard loss by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kenny Young (40) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
3 / 9

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) is sacked for a 3-yard loss by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kenny Young (40) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

James Kenney/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kenny Young (40) sprints downfield during an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, Baltimore. The Ravens defeated the Packers 26-13. (Al Tielemans via AP)
4 / 9

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kenny Young (40) sprints downfield during an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, Baltimore. The Ravens defeated the Packers 26-13. (Al Tielemans via AP)

Al Tielemans/2019 Al Tielemans via AP Images
Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Kenny Young (40) celebrates a play, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
5 / 9

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Kenny Young (40) celebrates a play, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kenny Young (40) rushes during an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept.29, 2019, in Baltimore. The Browns defeated the Ravens 40-25. (Al Tielemans via AP)
6 / 9

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kenny Young (40) rushes during an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept.29, 2019, in Baltimore. The Browns defeated the Ravens 40-25. (Al Tielemans via AP)

Al Tielemans/2019 Al Tielemans via AP Images
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) fumbles the ball for a turnover during a tackle by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kenny Young (40) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
7 / 9

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) fumbles the ball for a turnover during a tackle by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kenny Young (40) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Ed Zurga/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Kenny Young (40) runs during an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Ravens defeated the Eagles, 26-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)
8 / 9

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Kenny Young (40) runs during an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Ravens defeated the Eagles, 26-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Kenny Young (40) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
9 / 9

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Kenny Young (40) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
