Rams trade CB Marcus Peters to Ravens for LB Kenny Young

The Los Angeles Rams have traded CB Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for LB Kenny Young and an undisclosed 2020 draft pick.

Young appeared in all 16 regular season games with three starts as a rookie after getting selected by Ravens in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The former UCLA standout has amassed 64 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass breakup and two forced fumbles across 21 career games.

Acquired last year in a trade with the Chiefs, Peters tallied 57 total tackles, five interceptions and 12 pass breakups in 22 games with the Rams. He collected 14 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups through the first six weeks of this season.