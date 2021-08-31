Rams trade punter Corey Bojorquez to Packers

The Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday traded punter Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick from the Lions to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.
"Like I said, I think we had two starting punters on our roster," Rams head coach Sean McVay said after Tuesday's practice. "Clearly, Corey did an amazing job of maximizing the upside and the interest from teams out there, knowing that, hey, I think everybody would agree both he and Johnny (Hekker) are two of the best guys at doing what they're doing. (Rams general manager) Les Snead did a great job of really exploring some options."
Bojorquez punted seven times across two preseason games with the Rams, averaging 51.9 yards per punt. His best game came in the preseason finale against the Broncos in Denver, in which he averaged 55.4 yards per punt across five punts.
With Bojorquez's departure, Hekker remains the Rams' punter.