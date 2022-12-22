Rams, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., LA Regional Food Bank & Pechanga Resort Casino team up to provide the equivalent of 25,000 nutritious holiday meals to LA County residents

"We have a very long history of giving back to our community, and it brings us great joy to know that more folks in need in Southern California are receiving holiday meals this season," said Andrew Masiel, Sr. President of the Pechanga Development Corporation. "It wasn't that long ago the Pechanga people were the recipients of generosity from our community and we never forget that. We're humbled to assist our community members in need of a little help."

"We're proud to be serving meals to residents in our community with our partners Pechanga and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank," said Tremayne Anchrum Jr. during the distribution. "It's rewarding to know that the work we're doing is going to make a difference for so many families during the holiday season. I feel honored to be able to give back to the people that support us day in and day out."

"It's great to continue this tradition again this year and provide nutritious food to the community," said President and CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Michael Flood. "Levels of food insecurity are still high throughout Los Angeles County as people continue to wrestle with high prices for everyday necessities."

Los Angeles County is home to one of the largest populations of any county in the United States. According to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, an estimated two million people in the county live with food insecurity. That means one in five residents may not know where their next meal will come from.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Food Bank partner agencies serve more than 800,000 people each month.

Pechanga and the Los Angeles Rams are corporate partners and continually give back to their communities throughout Southern California.

For more information about Pechanga's community outreach efforts, visit pechanga.com/community-giving.