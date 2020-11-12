Rams, United Way team up for 'Homewalk at Home' to power movement to end homelessness

Nov 12, 2020 at 11:53 AM
Chase Isaacs

Communications

Spend your Saturday with the Los Angeles Rams and United Way of Greater Los Angeles to power the movement to end homelessness by participating in the 13th annual 5K HomeWalk -  the single largest annual event to end homelessness.

While we are unable to get together for our annual HomeWalk 5K this year, we encourage you to join our "HomeWalk at Home" on Saturday, November 14, for our first-ever virtual HomeWalk! Spend the day doing your own 5K run/walk and share photos and videos of your walk/run/bike ride using #HomeWalkatHome and #ItTakesAllofUs.

Additionally, at 5 p.m. PT, registrants can tune in to a virtual program with live entertainment featuring Head Coach SEAN McVAY, Rams players, Cheerleaders, team mascot Rampage, and hear stories from some of our formerly homeless neighbors.

Since 2007, HomeWalk has brought together more than 125,000 people from across Los Angeles County and raised over $9.5 million to end homelessness in Los Angeles.

If you would like to register for this year's "HomeWalk at Home" or receive more information, please visit homewalkla.org.

