Rams unveil Sofi Field on Hermosa's Beach 

With the help of Hellas Construction, SoFi Field was installed right off the strand between 10th and 11th streets on top of an interlocking sub-base in the sand. Known for their eco-friendly approach, Hellas utilized UltraBaseSystems© Champion Panels made from recycled materials and Nexxfield® X-Gen E2 non-infilled system to provide a quality, safe and sustainable field. Following the draft, the Rams will donate the turf to a local community to create a lasting impact.

Rams fans will have a chance to get their first in-person look of SoFi Field as the team celebrates the 2024 NFL Draft during their two-day Draft Experience presented by SoFi on Hermosa Beach's Pier Plaza, the Schumacher Plaza and the beach south of the pier. With the field as a special addition to the experience, attendees this evening and tomorrow will have the chance to see SoFi Field in person and participate in "Skills and Drills" stations. The fan-facing experience also will feature onstage programming with live coverage of the first three rounds of the NFL Draft and special appearances by current Rams players, Rams Cheerleaders, Mariachi Rams and mascot Rampage.