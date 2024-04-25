Rams unveil Sofi Field on Hermosa's Beach 

Los Angeles, CA — This Draft, the Rams job is just beach.
The Los Angeles Rams and SoFi, the digital personal finance company, have partnered with the City of Hermosa Beach to produce an unprecedented 60-yard turf football field on Hermosa's beach. Today, the Rams released an announcement video and photo gallery giving fans a look into how SoFi Field came to life.
Marking the first time the Rams will have a first-round pick since 2016, the team is celebrating the NFL Draft with a week-long series of community efforts at SoFi Field starting today through May 2. More than 2,000 local youth are expected to visit the field on the sand to participate in football-related activities while having the perfect view of the Pacific Ocean.
The Rams are partnering with Hermosa Beach City School District and Manhattan Beach Unified School District to host nine activities and events through its Play 60 Field Days presented by SoFi, featuring football fundamental stations designed to motivate elementary students to stay active and maintain a healthy and positive lifestyle. The Rams also will host six youth football clinics for various local schools, community groups and youth football programs. In addition, the team will host a flag football tournament at SoFi Field for over 60 Beach City Sports participants. Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage will make appearances at select events.
With the help of Hellas Construction, SoFi Field was installed right off the strand between 10th and 11th streets on top of an interlocking sub-base in the sand. Known for their eco-friendly approach, Hellas utilized UltraBaseSystems© Champion Panels made from recycled materials and Nexxfield® X-Gen E2 non-infilled system to provide a quality, safe and sustainable field. Following the draft, the Rams will donate the turf to a local community to create a lasting impact.
Rams fans will have a chance to get their first in-person look of SoFi Field as the team celebrates the 2024 NFL Draft during their two-day Draft Experience presented by SoFi on Hermosa Beach's Pier Plaza, the Schumacher Plaza and the beach south of the pier. With the field as a special addition to the experience, attendees this evening and tomorrow will have the chance to see SoFi Field in person and participate in "Skills and Drills" stations. The fan-facing experience also will feature onstage programming with live coverage of the first three rounds of the NFL Draft and special appearances by current Rams players, Rams Cheerleaders, Mariachi Rams and mascot Rampage.
