Rams view miscues against 49ers as correctable entering Week 7

Sometimes after a Rams loss – as recently as Week 3 at the Bills – head coach Sean McVay will say they're not going to let an opponent beat them twice – basically a mindset to not let one week's loss affect the following week's preparation and result.

Applying a similar approach to Los Angeles' Week 6 loss at San Francisco, L.A. can accomplish that through self-inspection. The consensus from McVay and Rams players who spoke after the game was that the result was dictated more by the Rams "beating themselves" than the way the 49ers were executing at Levi's Stadium.

Compared to that defeat in Buffalo, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth said Sunday night's in Santa Clara "is even easier to come back and play your best." Whereas Whitworth felt the game in Buffalo was decided by things out of their control, the Rams can only point to themselves for Sunday's night's outcome.