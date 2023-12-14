Know before you go: Rams vs. Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Washington Commanders for their Week 15 'Inspire Change' matchup, presented by Illumination's 'Migration', on Sunday, December 17 at 1:05 p.m. PT.

The Rams Inspire Change efforts aim to create solutions that address community barriers and highlight stories and moments in Rams' history that have inspired change on and off the field. Launched in 2019, Inspire Change is a league-wide platform that focuses on reducing barriers to opportunity and creating progress in education, economic advancement, community and police relations, and criminal justice reform. As part of the game, the Rams will honor and recognize those who have and continue to inspire change in the community through in-game and in-stadium moments.

Visit www.therams.com/gameday for gameday information. Below you will find highlights of Sunday's game.

RAMS GAMEDAY TO FEATURE 'INSPIRE CHANGE' MOMENTS & RECOGNITIONS

Inspire Change Changemaker Award Recognition: Rams Legend and 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist Torry Holt will announce and recognize the Rams 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipient during the first quarter. The league-established award recognizes individuals who are making a difference in their communities through social justice work, either individually or as part of a nonprofit organization, across each of the NFL's 32 club markets. The Rams Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipient was selected based on their outstanding work in the community. To learn more about the Inspire Changemaker Award, visit www.nfl.com/changemakers.

2023 pLAymaker Recognition: In honor of the Rams commitment to becoming the greatest community partner in Los Angeles and in memory of Kenny Washington (#13), the Rams recognize 13 Angelenos each year for their efforts to fight injustice and pioneer with purpose in their communities as part of the NFL's Inspire Change platform. The Rams will recognize their 13 pLAymakers on the field prior to kickoff at 12:10 p.m. PT. Each pLAymaker will receive a custom Rams jersey with a Kenny Washington patch during the recognition. To learn more about this year's 13 pLAymakers, visit www.therams.com/community/playmakers. This moment will conclude with a recognition of Kenny Washington, who broke the league's color-barrier when the Rams signed him in 1946.

Bank of America Fellowship Program Recognition: The Rams will recognize the participants of the team's fellowship program in partnership with Bank of America during the first quarter. The fellowship program is designed to support young adults from under-resourced communities by providing access to mentorship and workforce experience to develop critical job skills, a professional network and career pathways. Bank of America's funding not only provides monthly stipends to the fellows, but also covers the costs of corporate housing, subsidized transportation, and financial education coaches for each fellow.

Rams High School Coach of the Year Announcement: The Rams will recognize their three High School Coach of the Year finalists, Hesperia High School head coach Casey Goodnough, Barstow High School head coach Clay Leleimene and Beaumont High School head coach Jeff Steinberg, on the field during halftime. During the recognition, the team will announce the Rams High School Coach of the Year winner and reward them with a $10,000 equipment grant from the Rams in support of their school's football program. This season, the Rams partnered with Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions to recognize 10 local high school football coaches throughout the high school football season. Each honoree received a $2,000 equipment grant, courtesy of the Rams and Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions. To learn more about the Rams High School Coach of the Year program, presented by Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions, visit www.therams.com/community/coach-of-the-week.

High School Girls' Flag Football Scrimmage and Recognition: Halftime will feature a girls' flag scrimmage featuring Ballin' Bruins, South OC Wave and The Salvation Army Long Beach Red Sheild programs. In addition, the Rams will recognize local high school girls' flag athletes who were standouts at the team's USA Football Talent ID Camp and will represent the Southern California region at the US Olympic Trials next spring. Honorees include Aaya McLyn (2023 Talent ID MVP), Keylee Baker (2023 Talent ID MVP), Maia Helmer (2023 Talent ID MVP), Makena Cook (2023 15u Gold Medalist) and Milan Heisdorf (2023 17u Gold Medalist).

Pepsi Friday Lunches Halftime Moment: The Rams and Pepsi are continuing their Friday Lunches Platform for the third consecutive season to further highlight the importance of Black and Hispanic/Latino owned restaurants in Los Angeles. During halftime, the Rams will feature a video spotlighting Teddy's Red Tacos – a popular Mexican birria restaurant. Pepsi's Juntos Crecemos platform provides Hispanic business owners access to resources, marketing and mentorship. For more information about the program, visit pepsicojuntoscrecemos.com.

RISE with the Rams Recognition: The Rams will recognize their RISE with the Rams participants during halftime. RISE with the Rams is an initiative designed to harness the unifying power of sports and build relationships, leadership, understanding, acceptance and cultural competency for student-athletes and coaches. This year's program featured the football programs from Abraham Lincoln High School and Susan Miller Dorsey Senior High School.

Pathways to Success: The Rams Pathways to Success mentorship program participants will shadow their Rams staff mentors on Sunday to experience first-hand the behind-the-scenes of a Rams gameday. Following an on-field experience and photo opportunity at 9:00 a.m. PT, Rams Pathways to Success mentees will enjoy breakfast in YouTube Theater where they will hear from Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff at 9:45 a.m. PT. Rams Pathways to Success mentees and mentors will join for a group photo in Upper American Airlines Plaza at 10:00 a.m. PT before the job shadowing begins.

Friendship Bowl & Game Changers Participants in Attendance: Leading up to the matchup, the Rams will host the 55th Annual Friendship Bowl for local youth football programs and all-star girls' flag and youth football teams from Central Mexico on Saturday, December 16. As part of the four-day experience, the Rams will host more than 185 participants from Mexico at their matchup versus the Commanders. In addition, the Rams are teaming up with Game Changers to host a community building focus group leading up to the game on Thursday, December 14. As part of the program, the Rams will host community and youth leaders at the game.

Rams & USA Football Announce $75,000 Youth Football Grant: The Rams will host representatives from six local youth tackle football programs for a visit to NFL LA prior to the matchup. During the visit, the Rams will surprise the group with a $75,000 donation to provide each program with equipment and coaching certifications. This season, the Rams have partnered with USA Football to provide $120,000 in grants to local youth and high school football programs.

RAMS TO CELEBRATE HOLIDAY SEASON ON GAMEDAY

Rams House For The Holidays: Through the Rams House for the Holidays program, Rams season ticket members are able to select specific nonprofits to donate their tickets if they are not able to attend the team's final two regular season games at SoFi Stadium. To date, more than 1,000 tickets have been donated to local nonprofits. Rams partners supporting the program include Dos Hombres, El Torito, Hilton, Johnnie Walker, Mamitas, Nike, Oakley, The Parking Spot, Verizon, Westgate Resorts and Xponential Fitness. To learn more about the Rams House for the Holidays program and the organizations it is benefiting, visit https://www.therams.com/tickets/donate.

Photo Opportunities with Santa Claus: Fans are encouraged to visit Rams Land kids zone in Upper American Airlines Plaza for a photo opportunity with Santa Claus from 11:00 a.m. PT to kickoff. In addition, the first 300 visitors will have the chance to receive a free Rams-branded Christmas ornament.

Season Ticket Member Holiday Special: Rams Season Ticket Members can receive a 30% discount at all merchandise locations by showing their Member ID. In addition, all fans can receive 25% off their in-stadium orders, sale and specialty items are excluded.

RAMS GAMEDAY TO FEATURE ADDITIONAL IN-STADIUM HIGHLIGHTS FOR FANS TO ENJOY

Walter Payton Man of the Year Recognition: The Rams announced receiver Cooper Kupp as their nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide earlier this month. The Rams will highlight Kupp's nomination and his positive impact on the Los Angeles community during pregame at 12:28 p.m. PT. Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide is the league's most prestigious honor and acknowledges NFL players who excel on the field and demonstrate a passion for creating a lasting positive impact beyond the game in their communities.

Pregame Performance: The Gardena Cheerleading Program will perform on the field during pregame at 12:39 p.m. PT. In addition, more than 150 Alumni Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders will take the field to perform a routine at 12:41 p.m. PT.

National Anthem: Singer Haben will perform the national anthem. The American Legion Auxiliary Jackie Robinson Unit 252 Color Guard will present the colors and more than 100 members of the RD2 Baseball Academy will hold an 80-yard United States shaped American flag during the anthem.

Rampede Captain: Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson will get fans on their feet and kick off the game as the honorary Rampede Captain.

Military Hero of the Game: Ninety-nine-year-old World War II veteran Irv A. Ward will be recognized during an on-field moment in the second quarter. A lifelong Rams fan, Ward was the largest single ticket holder of the Rams from 1963-78. Ward enlisted in the Army Corps on December 8, 1942 at 18 years old and fought in WWII in the Pacific. During his service, Ward participated in 18 combat missions. The US territory of Guam recently honored Ward during their Liberation Day ceremony commemorating their freedom from Japan by U.S. soldiers in 1944.

Legend of the Game: Rams Legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce will be recognized on the field during the "Rams Iconic" segment, presented by 1800 Tequila, on the Infinity Screen during the third quarter.

Exclusive Merchandise: Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to shop the all new Rams Basics Collection - a limited, unisex lifestyle collection launching exclusively at The Equipment Room on Level 4 South. In addition, fans can purchase $20 Mystery Grab Bags with Rams merchandise and an exclusive in-stadium Rams-Commanders match-up pin, also available for purchase at The Equipment Room.

AMERICAN AIRLINES PLAZA TO FEATURE PREGAME ACTIVITIES FOR FANS

Early Entry Special: $5 beer specials at the Bud Light Backyard will be available in Upper American Airlines Plaza from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PT.

Other Activities for Fans: Visit www.therams.com/game-day/pregame-activities to learn more about pregame activities for fans including Rams Ramp'd Up, Rams Land kids zone, the Toyota Prize Wheel and more.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests, details of what fans can expect are available for viewing and downloading by clicking the link below.

The document includes more information about the following items:

Arrive Early: Fans should plan to arrive at least an hour before kickoff through various means of transportation. Parking lots open four (4) hours before kickoff and entries open two (2) hours before kickoff. Guests should check their mobile tickets for recommended stadium entry.

Parking & Transportation: Visit www.therams.com/parking to explore all parking and transportation options and information, including a link to off-site options. Stadium parking lots open four (4) hours prior to kickoff and are only available for advance purchases.

Mobile Ticketing: All Los Angeles Rams tickets will be mobile-only. Print-at-home tickets (otherwise known as PDFs) and screenshots are not allowed in the NFL as part of a league-wide mandate. Guests are encouraged to download tickets to their mobile wallet prior to arriving at SoFi Stadium for the most efficient entry. Pedestal ticket scanners at SoFi Stadium allow guests to tap to enter with tickets saved to their mobile wallet.

Food Trucks: For fans arriving before gates open, there will be food trucks located south of the stadium between the Purple Zone and Lake Park from 8:00 a.m. PT through kickoff. (Note: Outside food and beverages are not permitted inside SoFi Stadium.)

Merch Trailers: For fans arriving before gates open, there will be two merchandise trailers to purchase gameday essentials. One will be located next to food trucks south of the stadium between the Purple Zone and Lake Park and the second will be located near Entry 5.

Clear Bag: Any bags brought to the game must be compliant with the NFL's Clear Bag Policy. Visit NFL.com/allclear for more information.

Security, Entry, Wayfinding: Through the Evolv security screeners, fans will not need to remove items from pockets or bags. The Evolv system uses advanced technology, AI and analytics to help detect weapons and other potential threats.

Cashless Transactions: SoFi Stadium is a cashless facility. Cash will not be accepted. All major credit cards, debit cards and methods of mobile pay are accepted.

Uber Eats at SoFi Stadium: SoFi Stadium and Uber's online food ordering and delivery platform, Uber Eats, recently announced a partnership to bring order-ahead concessions to fans at SoFi Stadium.

ADDITIONAL GAMEDAY INFORMATION