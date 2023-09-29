Rams hit the road again, colliding with Colts in Week 4

Indy Dossier

Just six days after the Bengals blitzed the Skyline out of the Rams, Los Angeles will face Gus Bradley, known more for his Cover-3 scheme than his pressure packages.

And yet, last week he sent extras at Lamar Jackson an inordinate amount – 21 times on 31 drop-backs. Will Indianapolis attack Matthew Stafford similarly after seeing the Cincinnati tape?

The Rams better beware because the Colts defense has been putting up stats – leading the league in tackles for loss, ranking second with 12 sacks and seven forced fumbles, and earning a strip-sack in each outing this season.

Thankfully, it looks like the Rams have a chance to keep their starting offensive line intact, after both Joe Noteboom and Alaric Jackson were hurt in Week 3. If not, perhaps preseason trade acquisition Kevin Dotson will make his debut in Horns at guard.

Briefly

A few other of my favorite notes from this week of preparation:

At times in 2022, the Colts were a punching bag of sorts, particularly after hiring interim head coach Jeff Saturday. But a good portion of this roster did beat the eventual Super Bowl Champion. Buffalo and Cincinnati were the only other two franchises to top Kansas City last year.

It's odd to see an NFL roster with only four active receivers: Michael Pittman, Jr. is the preferred target, followed by rookie Josh Downs. The Rams will likely have six receivers when Cooper Kupp returns, and they've been promoting Austin Trammell from the practice squad as a sixth in the meantime.

The Rams have been elite at traveling east and playing in the early window under McVay, usually a pronounced disadvantage for West Coast teams. This is the ultimate challenge, doing it back-to-back on a short week.

The Colts are trying to avoid a seventh consecutive home loss, dating back to last season. They're in sole possession of first place in their division for the first time since Week 8 of 2019.

Just for Kicks

And finally, several former Rams have found opportunities in Indianapolis, including reserve running back Jake Funk and edge rusher Samson Ebukam, who Steichen said was the Colts defensive player of the week in their win over the Ravens last Sunday.

No one is thriving more than our old friend Matt Gay, however. He's the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after setting an NFL-record with four made field goals from beyond 50 yards, including the 53-yard game-winner to beat the Ravens in overtime. The Rams were never going to compete with the largest free-agent contract ever offered to a kicker (four years, $22.5million), so it's easy to celebrate Gay's success. Plus, Brett Maher has been a superb replacement for L.A.