Rams welcome seven Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows for 2023 training camp

IRVINE, Calif. – This year's Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union will feature seven coaching fellows getting the opportunity to work alongside Los Angeles' staff. That fellowship will begin on Tuesday, July 25 and continue through the end of camp on Tuesday, August 8.

Kevin Peterson, Henry Burris, Ellis Wyms, Perry Parks, Cameron Spence, Kyle Bolton and DP Eyman will all be in Irvine gaining that hands-on experience as the Rams conduct those practices. Here's a little bit more about each of them:

Kevin Peterson

A former Rams defensive back, Peterson will be working with that same group during training camp. He spent the 2016-18 seasons with the team, primarily on its practice squad, but also played in six games (one start) during the 2017 season, recording 11 total tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He then spent the 2019-2021 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. Peterson officially announced the end of his playing career in mid-May this year.

Henry Burris

Burris will be working with the Rams' tight ends after spending last season as an offensive quality control coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and was also an offensive consultant for the Canadian Football League's (CFL) BC Lions last year. The former CFL quarterback was also an offensive quality control coach for the Chicago Bears in 2021, after serving as a seasonal coaching assistant for them in 2020.

A CFL Hall of Famer, Burris' playing career spanned 20 seasons, with 18 of those spent in that league. That tenure was highlighted by his 2005-15 seasons, wherein he was named Most Outstanding Player twice, led the CFL in passing yards thrice and passing touchdowns four times and named a CFL All-Star twice. He finished his career with 63,227 passing yards (third-most all-time in the CFL) and 374 touchdowns (third overall).

Burris' other two professional seasons were spent with the Green Bay Packers in 2001 and Chicago Bears in 2002.

Ellis Wyms

Coached by current Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris when Morris was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, former Bucs defensive lineman Wyms will working with the same group during Rams training camp.

The Super Bowl XXXVII champion had an 8-year NFL playing career with six of those years spent in Tampa Bay from 2001-2006, where he registered 122 total tackles, 14.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 66 career games (nine starts). After Wyms' time with the Bucs, he played for the Seahawks in 2007 and Vikings and 2008.

Perry Parks

Currently the wide receivers coach at Coastal Carolina, Parks will work with the same position group while at Rams training camp. Prior to joining Coastal Carolina's staff, he coached the wide receivers at Charlotte from 2021-22.

Parks began his coaching career coaching at the high school level and did so from 2008-2021, the last 10 years of that tenure as a head coach at two different schools (Lakewood High School in Sumter, South Carolina, 2012-15; Ridge View High School in Columbia, South Carolina, 2016-21).

Cameron Spence

Spence currently serves as a defensive graduate assistant for North Carolina after spending last year as a defensive graduate assistant at Ohio State, and will be working with the Rams' outside linebackers and defensive line.

Prior to Ohio State, Spence was a student assistant defensive line coach at the University of Maryland from 2019-21. Before that, he worked at the University of Miami. Spence played at the University of Maryland in 2017 and 2018 before he medically retired in 2019 and began independently training players including Derrick Brown of the Carolina Panthers and Javon Kinlaw of the San Francisco 49ers.

Kyle Bolton

The Assistant Director of Human Performance for TCU, Bolton will be working with the Rams' strength staff.

Bolton played collegiately at Baker University from 2009-12, recording 68 catches for 1,112 yards and seven touchdowns while appearing in 33 career games during that time. He also rushed for five touchdowns in his final two seasons.

He spent time at Baylor University as an assistant athletics performance coach and returned to his alma mater to coach the receivers and serve as the director of strength and conditioning. In 2019, Baker was the director of athletic performance operations at Arkansas State and spent time at the University of California, Berkley, before joining the coaching staff at TCU.

DP Eyman

Eyman is currently an offensive analyst for Ole Miss – a role he has held since 2020 – and will be working with the Rams' quarterbacks.