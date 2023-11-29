Where Are They Now? Former Rams DB & Super Bowl XXXIV Champion Rich Coady

"Yeah, an incredible rookie year. Like stuff dreams are made of," Coady said. "(Third-year quarterback) Trent (Green) gets hurt (during the preseason) and people said any hope that the organization had was squashed at that point. And then here comes Kurt (Warner) and you get this Cinderella story.

"You know, if you look at that team, there are just some of the best football players in the history of the NFL, and some just incredibly great men. When you have a culture like that in the locker room, and then you have some talent like that on the field, it's easy to see why that team was so successful for so long. Just a really, really good group of guys who were very unselfish. And then you add in the fact that you got five or six (Hall of Fame) gold jackets out of that group, it's pretty incredible."

While the Rams beat Tennessee, 23-16, to earn the Lombardi Trophy, the whole experience was and was not new to Coady.

"I'd gone as a fan to three Super Bowls growing up, so I kind of had been around it and saw it from the outside," he said. "But as far as just the magnitude of it, the entire week leading up to it, and all the hype and all the hoopla and all the notoriety, I remember getting phone calls from people I hadn't talked to in 10 years. It's one of those things because it's such an event, it just draws so much attention to it, that to be able to play in it was obviously very special."

After playing three seasons, Coady was ready to keep rolling. His ankle, however, not so much. An injury at the end of the 2001 campaign led to two surgeries during the offseason and then another procedure during training camp. He would be released by the Rams.

But never say never.

"You're like, 'OK, well, clearly he's firing me.' But Coach (Mike) Martz said, 'Look, if I knew you were healthy, you have a spot here.' And so fast forward, I get picked up and played for the Titans for a year. And then as a free agent, I ended up going to Indianapolis because my old defensive back coach at St. Louis, Ron Meeks, was the defense coordinator there. I thought it'd be a great opportunity," Coady said.

"And then sure enough, we get halfway through training camp and Coach (Tony) Dungy called me in and said, 'We just got a phone call from the Rams and they're wanting to trade for you and we decided to make that trade.'

"I was excited to be with my teammates again. So it was, for me, all positive. I knew what I was getting into. I knew the coaching staff. I knew the scheme. I was really excited when I found out I was getting traded back to St. Louis."

Over two stints, Coady was with the Rams for five seasons, playing in 69 games with 14 starts. What are among his fondest memories from those days?

"Sure, you remember the games. Sure, you remember some wins or losses, and you remember some plays you made or you didn't make. But ultimately, you remember the people in the locker room and the experiences," Coady said. "I think St. Louis did a really good job and it started with Dick Vermeil. They did a really good job of the culture of the organization all the way down to our equipment guys. It really was kind of a family atmosphere, especially for the core group of guys who was there for that four-to-five-year run.

"The guys who were the leaders of the team were also some of the hardest working guys. There was nobody who put themselves in front of the team. Everybody was treated the same and everybody felt the same. And I think that's why everybody worked so hard to collectively win."

Following football, Coady and two college buddies, Aaron Sherman and Robert Elliott, founded Stillwater Capital in 2009.

"We said we want to start a real estate company and here's what we envisioned it being. But most importantly, we want to enjoy what we do and who we do it with," Coady said of the Dallas-based company. "It started with three guys and we've grown it to 120 people. But we're real selective on who we work with and we really love that camaraderie and that fellowship. We didn't want to feel like we were going to work every day, so to speak. We wanted to feel like we were going to do something that we were passionate about, with people that we enjoyed being around.

"We specialize in building traditional multifamily apartments and single-family homes, and we kind of have a high-end custom home portion of the business. And then in the last four or five years, we've added an industrial platform. That's the bread and butter. We've been lucky enough to get involved in some giant mixed-use deals. Bringing the PGA of America from Florida to Frisco, Texas."

Called The Link, it is a $1 billion, 240-acre project.

"It will consist of true apartments, it'll have office buildings, it'll have retail and restaurants. So it'll be a whole living, breathing district," Coady said. "It's all adjacent to the PGA of America and the two new golf courses that just got built and are set to hold PGA Championships and Ryder Cups. It's just a really, really special project."

Coady, who makes his home in Dallas with his wife, Kelsey, and their children: Quinn and Carter; couldn't enjoy what he's doing more.