Rams WR Cooper Kupp named Super Bowl LVI MVP

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — All season long, the Rams could count on wide receiver Cooper Kupp to deliver. And did the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year ever on the game's biggest stage.
Kupp was named MVP of Super Bowl 56 after finishing with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns - the second the game-winner on a one-yard pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford - in a 23-20 Los Angeles victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
Kupp came alive on that final drive, collecting 45 of those 92 yards en route to setting up his second touchdown catch.