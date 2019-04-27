Rams wrap up 2019 draft taking DB Nick Scott, LB Dakota Allen

Scott was originally recruited by Penn State as a running back, but swiftly moved to safety with Giants running back Saquon Barkley a featured member of the Nittany Lions backfield. As a senior, Scott led the team with three interceptions — he finished his college career with 114 total tackles, five passes defensed, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and three picks.

Scott wasn't invited to the NFL Combine following his final season at Penn State, but that didn't bother special teams coordinator John Fassel, who's eyeing the former Penn State Special Teams Player of the Year as the next member of his unit.

"The combine was being aired on television and he was the first coach that called me while he was at the combine," Scott said of Fassel. "He said, 'Hey Nick I'm looking at your film and I'm extremely surprised that you're not here right now.' We've been in contact ever since then and he told me he was going to draft me and ke kept his word."