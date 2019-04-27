Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams wrap up 2019 draft taking DB Nick Scott, LB Dakota Allen

Apr 27, 2019 at 03:45 PM
180718_clarence
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

The Rams finished off the 2019 NFL Draft with two seventh-round selections in Penn State DB Nick Scott at No. 243, and LB Dakota Allen at No. 251.

DAKOTA AND NICKArtboard 1

Scott was originally recruited by Penn State as a running back, but swiftly moved to safety with Giants running back Saquon Barkley a featured member of the Nittany Lions backfield. As a senior, Scott led the team with three interceptions — he finished his college career with 114 total tackles, five passes defensed, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and three picks.

Scott wasn't invited to the NFL Combine following his final season at Penn State, but that didn't bother special teams coordinator John Fassel, who's eyeing the former Penn State Special Teams Player of the Year as the next member of his unit.

"The combine was being aired on television and he was the first coach that called me while he was at the combine," Scott said of Fassel. "He said, 'Hey Nick I'm looking at your film and I'm extremely surprised that you're not here right now.' We've been in contact ever since then and he told me he was going to draft me and ke kept his word."

PHOTOS: Meet DB Nick Scott

The Los Angeles Rams selected Penn State defensive back Nick Scott with the 243rd pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Penn State running back Nick Scott (24) returns a punt during the first half an NCAA college football game against San Diego State in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
1 / 6

Penn State running back Nick Scott (24) returns a punt during the first half an NCAA college football game against San Diego State in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar
Penn State running back Nick Scott (24) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
2 / 6

Penn State running back Nick Scott (24) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar
Penn State safety Nick Scott speaks during Big Ten Conference NCAA college football media days in Chicago, Monday, July 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)
3 / 6

Penn State safety Nick Scott speaks during Big Ten Conference NCAA college football media days in Chicago, Monday, July 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)

Annie Rice/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State's Nick Scott (4) picks up a fumbled punt return by Indiana's J-Shun Harris (5) and takes it in for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
4 / 6

Penn State's Nick Scott (4) picks up a fumbled punt return by Indiana's J-Shun Harris (5) and takes it in for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)

Chris Knight
Penn State safety Nick Scott follows a play against Kentucky during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
5 / 6

Penn State safety Nick Scott follows a play against Kentucky during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State safety Nick Scott (4) gets an interception during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Penn State won 33-28. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
6 / 6

Penn State safety Nick Scott (4) gets an interception during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Penn State won 33-28. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Just a few picks later the Rams wrapped up their draft with a brand-new linebacker out of Texas Tech.

Allen started 29 games in three non-consecutive seasons at Tech. The linebacker, who racked up 262 total tackles — 18.5 of which for a loss — 2.5 sacks, and four interceptions at Texas Tech, spent a season at East Mississippi Community College in 2016, where he was featured on the Netflix original series 'Last Chance U'.

Allen said his time on the show gave him some level of fame, and that it was an experience that confirmed his values: football and family.

"People do recognize me from the show, they recognize me as sort of the good guy from the show," Allen said. "The whole experience was just amazing and I'm thankful for it because I was able to continue to play football."

The Rams expressed some need at the linebacker spot entering the draft and may have secured some depth in Allen after losing linebacker Mark Barron in free agency.

PHOTOS: Meet LB Dakota Allen

Check out photos of LB Dakota Allen out of Texas Tech. The Los Angeles Rams selected Allen with the 251st pick in round 7 of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen (40) celebrates after a stop on fourth down during the Birmingham Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Albert Cesare)
1 / 21

Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen (40) celebrates after a stop on fourth down during the Birmingham Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Albert Cesare)

Albert Cesare/Montgomery Advertiser/Albert Cesare
DAllen_2
2 / 21
Texas Tech Athletics / Michael Strong/Texas Tech Athletics / Michael Strong
DAllen_3
3 / 21
Texas Tech Athletics / Michael Strong/Texas Tech Athletics / Michael Strong
DAllen_1
4 / 21
Texas Tech Athletics / Michael Strong/Texas Tech Athletics / Michael Strong
DAllen_4
5 / 21
Texas Tech Athletics / Michael Strong/Texas Tech Athletics / Michael Strong
Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
6 / 21

Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen speaks during NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Frisco, Texas, Monday, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Cooper Neill)
7 / 21

Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen speaks during NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Frisco, Texas, Monday, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Cooper Neill)

Cooper Neill
Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
8 / 21

Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen participates in a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Sunday, March. 3, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)
9 / 21

Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen participates in a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Sunday, March. 3, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen participates in a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Sunday, March. 3, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)
10 / 21

Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen participates in a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Sunday, March. 3, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine, Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)
11 / 21

Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine, Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)

Hiro Ueno/2019 National Football League
Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
12 / 21

Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 National Football League
Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
13 / 21

Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen runs a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
14 / 21

Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen runs a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
TTUvsWVU_ET_171014 (14 of )
15 / 21
Evan_Triplett
TTU_Football_vs_BU_1711112
16 / 21
Norvelle Kennedy/(806)392-4348
TTU_BB_FB_vs_Houston_180915-2337
17 / 21
NK.FB.UH.2018_118
18 / 21
Norvelle Kennedy/Texas Tech Athletics and Norvelle Kennedy
TTUvsISU_ET_171021 (26 of )
19 / 21
Evan_Triplett
TTU_D_Football_vs_UT_171124106
20 / 21
TexasTechFBvsTCU_181011 (5 of 14)
21 / 21
