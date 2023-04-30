Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

READ: Nick Hampton ready to head to California for first time, get to work with Rams

Apr 29, 2023 at 08:34 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

SOFI DRAFT LAB – Nick Hampton has never been to California, but one thing that will help smooth that transition is his pre-existing familiarity with the Los Angeles Rams' defense.

"I had a good bit of communication with them (before the draft)," Hampton said after being selected in the fifth round on Saturday. "I fit their defense, because it's the same as what we did at Appalachian State."

A self-described "relentless" player, he begins his NFL career getting the opportunity to rush alongside of and work with a generational talent in that area in Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

"Being alongside a superstar, just soaking up knowledge from him, just being alongside him, just getting better each day working alongside each other," Hampton said, when asked what he was looking forward to about that opportunity.

Beyond his recognition of Donald and the Rams defense, he's also acquainted with the success of the team as a whole and also knows there's room for improvement.

"When I get there, we still got work to do," Hampton said.

When he got the call, Hampton was with his mom, his dad and his two brothers. He said it was what he had been dreaming of, so to finally get that call was an "amazing feeling."

Now, he looks forward to that first time being in California, going out and competing and being the best teammate he can be.

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams OLB Nick Hampton | 2023 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of new Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Nick Hampton from his time at Appalachian State.

