READ: Rams select OT Keagen Trost with 93rd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams have selected Missouri offensive tackle Keagen Trost with the 93rd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
At 6-foot-5, 311 pounds, Trost started all 13 games at right tackle for the Tigers last season, earning Third-Team Associated Press All-America and First-Team All-SEC honors. He played in 12 games at Wake Forest in 2024 with 11 starts (10 at right tackle and one at left tackle).
Take a look at photos of newly drafted Los Angeles Rams tackle Keagen Trost from his time at Missouri & the NFL Combine.
The 25-year-old was a seventh-year senior in 2025. He spent one season at Morgan State and four at Indiana State before transferring to Wake Forest and then Missouri.
More to come on theRams.com.