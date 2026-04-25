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READ: Rams select OT Keagen Trost with 93rd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 24, 2026 at 07:51 PM
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Wyatt Miller

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams have selected Missouri offensive tackle Keagen Trost with the 93rd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

At 6-foot-5, 311 pounds, Trost started all 13 games at right tackle for the Tigers last season, earning Third-Team Associated Press All-America and First-Team All-SEC honors. He played in 12 games at Wake Forest in 2024 with 11 starts (10 at right tackle and one at left tackle).

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PHOTOS: Meet new Rams T Keagen Trost | 2026 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of newly drafted Los Angeles Rams tackle Keagen Trost from his time at Missouri & the NFL Combine.

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Missouri offensive lineman Keagen Trost (51) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Missouri offensive lineman Keagen Trost (51) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri offensive lineman Keagen Trost (51) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Missouri offensive lineman Keagen Trost (51) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri offensive lineman Keagen Trost (51) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)
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Missouri offensive lineman Keagen Trost (51) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri offensive lineman Keagen Trost (51) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Missouri offensive lineman Keagen Trost (51) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri offensive lineman Keagen Trost (51) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Missouri offensive lineman Keagen Trost (51) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri offensive lineman Keagen Trost (51) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Missouri offensive lineman Keagen Trost (51) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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The 25-year-old was a seventh-year senior in 2025. He spent one season at Morgan State and four at Indiana State before transferring to Wake Forest and then Missouri.

More to come on theRams.com.

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