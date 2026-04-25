READ: Ty Simpson 'can't wait to get started' with Rams

That detailed approach is what Simpson attributed to his success in play-action, which the Rams also run a lot of.

"That's something that coach McVay is very, very adamant on, and coach Grubb is very adamant on," Simpson said. "And then, of course, I've been doing it at a young age with my dad, watching his practices, doing the footwork under center, it feels very natural to me. But I feel like there's a great benefit in watching play fakes and making sure that they're the same as the run plays. And so I'm anxious to see how we do it and how practice is ran, but just super excited."

Similar to his time at Alabama, where he sat for three years behind Jalen Milroe and Bryce Young before becoming the starter, Simpson's transition to the NFL will involving patiently biding his time as well.

Having taken a chance on himself by entering the NFL Draft this year, and being rewarded by becoming a first-round pick, he will happily wait and work to earn the opportunity whenever that time comes, within a quarterback room and organization he feels fortunate to be a part of.