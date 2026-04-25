READ: 'There's nothing better than 13 personnel.' Max Klare excited to join talented Rams tight end room

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Ohio State tight end Max Klare came prepared for his introductory press conference... kind of. When his image popped up on the zoom call, Klare was sporting a Rams hat with the team's 10-year-old navy and white Rams head logo. His uncle had picked up hats for all 32 teams on Day 1 of the draft so that Klare would be ready for any outcome.
"Came in handy tonight for sure," Klare said. "Pumped up to be wearing it."
That was mere minutes after Los Angeles selected Klare with the 61st pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, so it's safe to say he'll be getting updated merchandise soon. And while Klare was prepared for all 32 teams to draft him, he was hopeful that the Rams would be the one to call his name.
He had a few meetings with the team during the pre-draft process that went well, and when the Los Angeles area code popped up on his screen, it brought up a lot of emotions that he will never forget. Klare will now be catching passes from the reigning MVP, Matthew Stafford, and "couldn't be more excited" to do so.
He will also be inserted into a talented tight end room featuring Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen and Terrance Ferguson. The unit as a whole totaled 1,128 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns, thanks in large part to an increased usage of 13 personnel (three tight ends).
"It's a great room," Klare said. "It's gonna be fun to be a part of it. I'm just super pumped to meet the guys, get to know them, get to work with them and attack it every day with them."
Klare wasn't shy about his feelings on that offensive grouping.
"There's nothing better than 13 personnel," he said. "I am pumped up to be a part of that and I got to earn everything and put my best foot forward every day."
With that mindset, he'll fit in well with the Rams.