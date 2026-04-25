 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

READ: 'There's nothing better than 13 personnel.' Max Klare excited to join talented Rams tight end room

Apr 24, 2026 at 07:06 PM
Author Image
Wyatt Miller

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Ohio State tight end Max Klare came prepared for his introductory press conference... kind of. When his image popped up on the zoom call, Klare was sporting a Rams hat with the team's 10-year-old navy and white Rams head logo. His uncle had picked up hats for all 32 teams on Day 1 of the draft so that Klare would be ready for any outcome.

"Came in handy tonight for sure," Klare said. "Pumped up to be wearing it."

That was mere minutes after Los Angeles selected Klare with the 61st pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, so it's safe to say he'll be getting updated merchandise soon. And while Klare was prepared for all 32 teams to draft him, he was hopeful that the Rams would be the one to call his name.

He had a few meetings with the team during the pre-draft process that went well, and when the Los Angeles area code popped up on his screen, it brought up a lot of emotions that he will never forget. Klare will now be catching passes from the reigning MVP, Matthew Stafford, and "couldn't be more excited" to do so.

He will also be inserted into a talented tight end room featuring Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen and Terrance Ferguson. The unit as a whole totaled 1,128 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns, thanks in large part to an increased usage of 13 personnel (three tight ends).

"It's a great room," Klare said. "It's gonna be fun to be a part of it. I'm just super pumped to meet the guys, get to know them, get to work with them and attack it every day with them."

Klare wasn't shy about his feelings on that offensive grouping.

"There's nothing better than 13 personnel," he said. "I am pumped up to be a part of that and I got to earn everything and put my best foot forward every day."

With that mindset, he'll fit in well with the Rams.

Related Links

Related Content

news

READ: Rams select TE Max Klare with 61st pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Rams have selected Ohio State tight end Max Klare with the No. 61 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

READ: Ty Simpson 'can't wait to get started' with Rams

Rams rookie quarterback and 2026 first-round draft pick Ty Simpson arrived in Los Angeles Friday to meet members of the organization, including general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay.

news

READ: 2026 Los Angeles Rams Draft Picks

Tracking each selection the Los Angeles Rams make in the 2026 NFL Draft

news

2026 NFL Draft: How to watch, listen to and live stream

The Rams hold seven selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, including No. 13 overall. Here's how to watch, listen to and live stream the event starting on April 23.

news

5 interesting stats on new Rams QB Ty Simpson: Play-action prowess, ball security highlight the Alabama product's strengths

Here are five interesting stats on new Rams quarterback Ty Simpson after he was selected 13th overall by the Rams in the 2026 draft.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Best players available at Rams' positions of need heading into Day 2

What options could the Rams have at wide receiver, offensive line and linebacker on Day 2?

news

Three Takeaways from Day 1 of 2026 NFL Draft: Les Snead and Sean McVay on what Ty Simpson's selection means short-term and long-term for Rams' QB room, skillset and concept carryover from Alabama, 'still Matthew's team'

What we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference recapping the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

READ: Alabama QB Ty Simpson had 'no idea' he would be drafted by the Rams, but 'couldn't ask for a better situation'

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson on being the Rams' first-round draft pick.

news

READ: Rams select QB Ty Simpson with 13th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Rams have selected Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Contract extension in place, Quentin Lake keeps his standards and goals high

With his future secure, Rams safety Quentin Lake discusses his outlook and expectations for the 2026 season as offseason workouts begin.

news

Steve Avila 'hoping to get' a contract extension, but focused on football

Rams offensive lineman Steve Avila wants to get an extension done before he hits free agency following the 2026 season.

Advertising