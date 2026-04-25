READ: 'There's nothing better than 13 personnel.' Max Klare excited to join talented Rams tight end room

He had a few meetings with the team during the pre-draft process that went well, and when the Los Angeles area code popped up on his screen, it brought up a lot of emotions that he will never forget. Klare will now be catching passes from the reigning MVP, Matthew Stafford, and "couldn't be more excited" to do so.

He will also be inserted into a talented tight end room featuring Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen and Terrance Ferguson. The unit as a whole totaled 1,128 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns, thanks in large part to an increased usage of 13 personnel (three tight ends).

"It's a great room," Klare said. "It's gonna be fun to be a part of it. I'm just super pumped to meet the guys, get to know them, get to work with them and attack it every day with them."

Klare wasn't shy about his feelings on that offensive grouping.

"There's nothing better than 13 personnel," he said. "I am pumped up to be a part of that and I got to earn everything and put my best foot forward every day."