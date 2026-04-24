READ: Rams select QB Ty Simpson with 13th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft 

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams have selected Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
"Learning from (head coach) Sean McVay, and then (quarterback) Matthew (Stafford), who is obviously one of the greatest of all time, I'm looking forward to it," Simpson told NFL Network after being drafted.
The 6-foot-1, 211-pound Simpson had the seventh-most completions (305) and 10th-most passing yards (3,567) in the FBS last season en route to becoming a finalist for the Manning Award (nation's top quarterback, including postseason).
Take a look at photos of newly drafted Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ty Simpson from his time at Alabama.
Overall, he completed 64.5% of his pass attempts (305 out of 473) with a 28-5 touchdown to interception ratio as a team captain who started all 15 games for the Crimson Tide and also earned Second-Team All-SEC recognition.
Prior to becoming a starter in 2025, Simpson played in six games as a reserve in behind Jalen Milroe in 2024 and another six games as a reserve behind Milroe in 2023. He played in four games as a reserve behind Milroe and Bryce Young in 2022 in a redshirt year.
More to come on theRams.com.