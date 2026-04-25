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READ: Rams select TE Max Klare with 61st pick in the 2026 NFL Draft 

Apr 24, 2026 at 06:04 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams have selected Ohio State tight end Max Klare with the 61st pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 246-pound Klare recorded 43 receptions for 448 yards and two touchdowns while playing in all 14 games for the Buckeyes (12 starts) in 2025. Prior to that, he had a team-leading 51 receptions for 685 yards and four receiving touchdowns while starting all 12 games for Ohio State in 2024.

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams TE Max Klare | 2026 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of newly drafted Los Angeles Rams tight end Max Klare from his time at Ohio State.

Ohio State tight end Max Klare (86) lines up during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)
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Ohio State tight end Max Klare (86) lines up during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)

Melissa Tamez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State receiver tight end Max Klare plays against Grambling State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Ohio State receiver tight end Max Klare plays against Grambling State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State tight end Max Klare (13) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Ohio State tight end Max Klare (13) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State tight end Max Klare (86) runs with the ball during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)
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Ohio State tight end Max Klare (86) runs with the ball during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)

Melissa Tamez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State tight end Max Klare (86) runs with Washington linebacker Deven Bryant (17), right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
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Ohio State tight end Max Klare (86) runs with Washington linebacker Deven Bryant (17), right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State tight end Max Klare (13) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Ohio State tight end Max Klare (13) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin's Matt Jung stops Ohio State's Max Klare after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
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Wisconsin's Matt Jung stops Ohio State's Max Klare after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State tight end Max Klare (86) warms-up prior to an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)
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Ohio State tight end Max Klare (86) warms-up prior to an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)

Melissa Tamez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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He received All-Big Ten recognition for his performance in both of those seasons: First-Team in 2025; Third-Team in 2024.

More to come on theRams.com.

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