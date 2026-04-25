READ: Rams select TE Max Klare with 61st pick in the 2026 NFL Draft 

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams have selected Ohio State tight end Max Klare with the 61st pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-4, 246-pound Klare recorded 43 receptions for 448 yards and two touchdowns while playing in all 14 games for the Buckeyes (12 starts) in 2025. Prior to that, he had a team-leading 51 receptions for 685 yards and four receiving touchdowns while starting all 12 games for Ohio State in 2024.
Take a look at photos of newly drafted Los Angeles Rams tight end Max Klare from his time at Ohio State.
He received All-Big Ten recognition for his performance in both of those seasons: First-Team in 2025; Third-Team in 2024.
More to come on theRams.com.