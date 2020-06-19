Readings, documentaries and resource guides for your Juneteenth (and beyond)

Check out these resources to watch and read this Juneteenth - and moving forward - to listen and learn how we can be better allies to our Black brothers and sisters.

Articles:

Talking About Race - The National Museum of African American History and Culture

20+ Allyship Actions for Asians to Show Up for the Black Community Right Now - Michelle Kim

Resource pages:

How to be a Strong White Ally - Maxwell Boise

Reading lists:

Because Several Folks Keep Asking for a Reading List for Children (0-12) - Sujei Lugo Vázquez, Alia Jones

Documentaries: