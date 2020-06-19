Friday, Jun 19, 2020 11:09 AM

Readings, documentaries and resource guides for your Juneteenth (and beyond)

Check out these resources to watch and read this Juneteenth - and moving forward - to listen and learn how we can be better allies to our Black brothers and sisters.

Articles:

White People 4 Black Lives - Aware-LA

Oprah asks 'Where Do We Go from Here?' - Chicago Tribune

During Adweek's 'A State of Revolt,' Black Business Leaders Share How They're Leading, Coping

Talking About Race - The National Museum of African American History and Culture

20+ Allyship Actions for Asians to Show Up for the Black Community Right Now - Michelle Kim

Resource pages:

Anti-Racism Resources

A Guide to Allyship

How to be a Strong White Ally - Maxwell Boise

Scaffolding Anti-racism Resources

Reading lists:

An Antiracist Reading List by Ibram X. Kendi

Because Several Folks Keep Asking for a Reading List for Children (0-12) - Sujei Lugo Vázquez, Alia Jones

20 children's books to spark important discussions about race + tolerance

Documentaries:

Thread of black documentaries that assist in understanding racism, prejudice, police brutality, and more.

9 Great Movies and TV Shows to Watch in Celebration of Juneteenth - TV Guide

What to Watch on Juneteenth and This Weekend (for Free) - The Observer

