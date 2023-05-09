Rob Havenstein: 'We're building foundations here in a good spot'

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Some days, it does seem like it was just yesterday that offensive tackle Rob Havenstein was chosen in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Rams.

Other days, when talking to another veteran teammate, it dawns on him how quickly time has passed.

"I'll be talking with (tight end Tyler) Higbee or somebody who's kind of been around for awhile, and we start talking about some time and tell our stories, and then come back and be like, 'man, that was seven years ago!' Havenstein said with a smile and a laugh last week. "It's like, man. So it did go fast in that regard."

A lot has changed during that time, and if he needed another reminder, he got one this offseason between Los Angeles' offseason departures and the 40-man rookie class it pulled together over the last five days.

However, going into his ninth season, he said that no two teams are the same, whether a roster loses one guy or 40. And he feels good about the direction things are headed.