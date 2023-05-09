Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rob Havenstein: 'We're building foundations here in a good spot'

May 09, 2023 at 02:43 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Some days, it does seem like it was just yesterday that offensive tackle Rob Havenstein was chosen in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Rams.

Other days, when talking to another veteran teammate, it dawns on him how quickly time has passed.

"I'll be talking with (tight end Tyler) Higbee or somebody who's kind of been around for awhile, and we start talking about some time and tell our stories, and then come back and be like, 'man, that was seven years ago!' Havenstein said with a smile and a laugh last week. "It's like, man. So it did go fast in that regard."

A lot has changed during that time, and if he needed another reminder, he got one this offseason between Los Angeles' offseason departures and the 40-man rookie class it pulled together over the last five days.

However, going into his ninth season, he said that no two teams are the same, whether a roster loses one guy or 40. And he feels good about the direction things are headed.

"You can't compare two teams to one another," Havenstein said. "Obviously we had a big departure of people, we have limited people in the building right now, we'll have a bunch of new faces here in a couple of weeks. But the faces we have seen now, it's good to be back. There's something about this place that's special. The renewed energy that we have in this place of having fun again, getting after it, competing, rolling the dice and seeing what happens, and I think I think that's been shown the first couple of weeks of workouts and just as this first week of field work. Guys are locked in, ready to go while still having fun doing it. So we're building foundations here in a good spot."

That's especially felt within his own position group this spring after a fall and winter of attrition due to injury, with players like Coleman Shelton, Logan Bruss and Alaric Jackson all back around. The Rams started 13 different offensive line combinations in 17 games last year, with 14 different players starting at least one game.

Havenstein said he likes everyone in the room, so it's good to see them around. Collectively, they enjoy each other's company and have a special camaraderie – players are still helping each other out even amongst the competition, Havenstein said, which he added has been good to see.

"I think everyone came back ready to work, ready to go after it," Havenstein said. "They've been putting in work. Guys that were here rehabbing, it's been showing; guys who went home, it's been shown too. So I'm very pleased with where everyone is now. Now we just got to look forward to building some building some rapport with everyone, because like every NFL year, there's no slated starters anywhere – besides maybe a couple people. I don't think anyone's taking (defensive lineman) Aaron (Donald)'s spot."

Soon, that room will have new faces. Of those 40 rookies, five are offensive linemen, including second-round pick Steve Avila, fifth-round pick Warren McClendon Jr., and undrafted free agent signees Sean Maginn, Mike McAllister and Grant Miller.

Havenstein and his nine years of experience know how special it is to have the chance to be on an NFL roster, whether drafted or undrafted.

"It's something I hope the guys that come in here really don't take that for granted, because it is hard," Havenstein said.

Related Content

news

Get to know Georgia OT Warren McClendon Jr. | Pick 174

Here's what you should know about new Rams offensive tackle Warren McClendon Jr., whom the team selected 174th overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

2023 Free Agency: John Wolford signs with Bucs

Former Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback John Wolford is headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

Miami (Ohio) unveils Sean McVay statue during induction into Cradle of Coaches

Rams head coach Sean McVay joined a decorated group of coaches at his alma mater over the weekend.

news

Get to know Appalachian State OLB Nick Hampton | Pick 161

Here's what you should know about new Rams outside linebacker Nick Hampton, whom the team selected 161st overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Back to full strength, Jordan Fuller turns attention to leadership role within Rams secondary

Rams safety Jordan Fuller is ready to take on a vocal leadership role in Los Angeles' secondary.

news

Van Jefferson "feeling pretty good" during 2023 offseason program after difficult 2022

Past a 2022 offseason and regular season that included two knee surgeries, Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson is focused on getting back to the caliber of player he knows he's capable of being.

news

Get to know Georgia QB Stetson Bennett | Pick 128

Here's what you should know about new Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett, whom the team selected with the 128th pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Michael Hoecht focused on training at OLB for 2023 offseason

Defensive lineman-turned-outside linebacker Michael Hoecht is devoting his offseason preparation to playing the latter position in 2023.

news

Get to know Wake Forest DL Kobie Turner | Pick 89

Here's what you should know about new Rams defensive lineman Kobie Turner, whom the team selected 89th overall in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Rams agree to terms with QB Brett Rypien

The Rams have another addition to their quarterback room, bringing in former Broncos signal-caller Brett Rypien.

news

Get to know Tennessee OLB Byron Young | Pick 77

Here's what you should know about new Rams outside linebacker Byron Young, whom the team selected 77th overall in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Advertising