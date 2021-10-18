Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Robert Rochell and Taylor Rapp team up for three of the Rams' four takeaways in win at Giants

Oct 17, 2021 at 07:09 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – They worked out together over the summer, third-year pro Taylor Rapp taking rookie Robert Rochell under his wing.

On Sunday, they teamed up again to combine for three of the four takeaways created by the Rams defense in a 38-11 win over the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Rapp accounted for two of them, both interceptions that directly led to 14 Rams points – a 2-yard touchdown run by running back Darrell Henderson Jr., and later a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

"I thought he did a great job, made his plays," Rams head coach Sean McVay said of Rapp. "He's such an instinctual player, he's got great short space quickness, got a nose for the football, whether we're sending him forward, whether it's in some of those underneath zones, and then be able to come away with those two interceptions was big. (He) got a game ball. Really happy for Taylor. He did a great job. He was one of the stars in the game for sure."

Rochell, meanwhile, snagged the first interception of his NFL career. While it didn't lead to points, it still prevented the Giants from eating into the Rams' eventual 25-point halftime lead.

"Just making a play for my team, just such a great feeling," Rochell said.

Regardless of the subsequent outcome after each interception, all three had a measurable impact on the game and, points or no points, gave the Rams offense a short field to work with on three ensuing possessions.

Given the aforementioned connection, it made each player's performance all the more meaningful.

"I've seen him grow so much in front of my eyes," Rapp said. "Him coming in as a rookie, I got to work out with him all summer, kind of took him under my wing and tried to push him as much as I could, and he's really answered the bell. So it's just amazing to see all those guys really answer the bell, step up when we needed them."

The feeling was mutual for Rochell seeing Rapp have the game he had.

"Oh yeah, that's my brother right there," Rochell said. "When I came in, he was the first guy to come to me, and he just worked everyday, everyday, consistently. Today, just to see him play how he did and make the plays that he did, it was great. I was happy for him. Just happy to see him do things that he works day in and day out on."

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Taylor Rapp,  Cooper Kupp, Robert Rochell, and Matthew Stafford react to Week 6 win over Giants

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, safety Taylor Rapp, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, cornerback Robert Rochell and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following their 38-11 Week 6 win over the Giants. 
news

Game Recap: Rams stay undefeated on road with 38-11 victory over Giants

A complementary effort across offense, defense and special teams keeps the Rams a perfect 3-0 on the road this season with a 38-11 victory over the Giants at MetLife Stadium. 
news

Alaric Jackson, Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and Chris Garrett among Rams inactives for Week 6 at Giants

A look at who's inactive and who's inactive for Sunday's Week 6 game between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. 
news

Week 6 Preview: Rams ready and focused for meadowlands matchup with Giants

After a big win in Seattle, J.B. Long looks ahead to an important road matchup against the New York Giants. Who will fill the void of not having Darious Williams in the lineup? How big of a role has the Rams offensive line played in the teams' success? All this, plus a whole lot more in this week's game preview.
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Giants

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 6 game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Rams no se fijan en récords al iniciar segmento "cómodo" de la temporada contra Giants

Aunque sus siguientes tres rivales solo se combinan para dos triunfos, el equipo carnero espera demostrar que aprendió la lección de 2020
news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Giants

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media on Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants. 
news

Injury Report 10/15: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 6 at Giants

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 6 game between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. 
news

For Rams secondary, group effort needed to make up for Darious Williams' absence

As the Rams secondary prepares to play without cornerback Darious Williams (ankle) for the next three weeks, it will take a group effort to replace his skillset. 
news

"It's hard to stop either one of us when we're fresh": Darrell Henderson Jr. and Sony Michel tandem impactful for Rams offense

Week 5 against the Seahawks marked the Rams' first full look at the backfield tandem of Darrell Henderson Jr. and Sony Michel. Here's what it means for their offense. 
news

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey talk Rams offense, adjusting to Darious Williams' absence in secondary, Giants prep

Key quotes and notes from Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's Thursday media sessions as they continue their preparation for Week 6 against the Giants. 
Advertising