Robert Rochell and Taylor Rapp team up for three of the Rams' four takeaways in win at Giants

Regardless of the subsequent outcome after each interception, all three had a measurable impact on the game and, points or no points, gave the Rams offense a short field to work with on three ensuing possessions.

Given the aforementioned connection, it made each player's performance all the more meaningful.

"I've seen him grow so much in front of my eyes," Rapp said. "Him coming in as a rookie, I got to work out with him all summer, kind of took him under my wing and tried to push him as much as I could, and he's really answered the bell. So it's just amazing to see all those guys really answer the bell, step up when we needed them."

The feeling was mutual for Rochell seeing Rapp have the game he had.