Robert Woods & Cooper Kupp : Rams vs. Buccaneers Week 11 Spotlight

Nov 24, 2020 at 07:23 PM

Rams wide receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp showed off their yards-after-catch and route running abilities in their Week 11 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Their combined 23 catches made them the first tandem in franchise history to each record 10 or more receptions in a single game. Woods finished with 130 receiving yards and a touchdown, Kupp a team-high 145 receiving yards off their respective receptions.

Here is your one-stop shop for everything Woods-Kupp related from Monday Night's historic game.

This is a 2020 photo of Robert Woods. of the Los Angeles Rams NFL football team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Rams active roster as of August 8th, 2020 when this image was taken. (Los Angeles Rams)

Robert Woods

#17 WR

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: USC
Cooper Kupp

#10 WR

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 208 lbs
  • College: Eastern Washington

