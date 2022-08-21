Rookie Recap: Preseason Week 2

Here's a look at how each of the Rams' eight selections fared this past Friday against the Texans.
Bruss started at right guard again and logged 17 snaps before exiting the game with what was later revealed by head coach Sean McVay as a torn ACL and MCL. Bruss will miss the 2022 season as a result of the injury.
Durant continued his promising play, registering a sack-fumble and later making an impressive leaping pass breakup that was nearly an interception. Getting the start once again, he saw 23 snaps on defense, plus eight snaps on special teams, making two total tackles and one QB hit in addition to the sack-fumble and pass breakup.
Williams dressed and participated in warmups, but did not play against the Texans. However, McVay said they were going to potentially look into possibly playing Williams some against the Bengals this upcoming week.
Lake did not play and remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list due to a knee issue the team is monitoring.
Like Durant, Kendrick also started again and had another strong showing, highlighted by recovering a fumble forced by linebacker Jake Gervase that led directly to points. Kendrick played 28 defensive snaps and also saw eight special teams snaps, adding one tackle to the fumble recovery.
Hardy played just nine defensive snaps and five special teams snaps before exiting the game with what McVay later revealed to be a high ankle sprain that will require a procedure to fix. He had one tackle on special teams prior to leaving the game with that injury.
Yeast had a busy night. In addition to starting again, he played 30 defensive snaps plus 14 special teams snaps, finishing with one tackle.
Arcuri once again saw action in the second half, but in a switch from last week, saw playing time at left tackle instead of right tackle. He played 28 offensive snaps plus another four special teams snaps.