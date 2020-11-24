Rookie trio steps up in win over Buccaneers

"He's really been dominating from that safety position ever since he got here," Rams wide receiver Robert Woods said in his postgame video conference. "Plays like that, to seal the game as a rookie, (we) expect that from him."

Akers' and Jefferson's touchdowns were just as crucial as Fuller's pair of picks. Akers' gave the Rams a 24-17 lead late in the third quarter, while Jefferson's 7-yard grab – his only catch of the night – tied the game 14-14 late in the second quarter.

"He can do a lot of things," Rams quarterback Jared Goff said of Jefferson in his postgame video conference. "We like him and hope to get him a little more involved as the season goes on."

Between those three rookies, Fuller has had the most immediate impact despite being limited by a shoulder injury. Akers' opportunities earlier in the season were hindered by a rib injury and explosive performances from fellow running back Darrell Henderson Jr. While Jefferson quickly earned the trust of Goff and Rams coaches, he still had three experienced receivers around him dominating the wide receiver rotation's snap count.

Still, that didn't deter sixth-round draft pick Fuller and second-rounders Akers and Jefferson from stepping up Monday night, and it certainly bodes well for their future to make huge plays in such a critical game. Though their involvement varied – Fuller played all 69 defensive snaps, Akers 12 of the 72 offensive snaps and Jefferson four – each made their reps count.