Rookies Robert Rochell, Bobby Brown III became fast friends

While it's still very early in their careers and the Rams' preparation for the 2021 season, both made positive first impressions during the Rams' offseason program this spring.

"I really like the way that Bobby Brown has worked with that defensive line group," Rams head coach Sean McVay said during a June 4 video conference. "(Run game coordinator and defensive line) coach (Eric) Henderson and (assistant defensive line) coach (Marcus) Dixon do a great job of really challenging them. I like the attention to detail Bobby has displayed in those drills."

As for Rochell, McVay was pleased with the progress displayed during team drills.

"I like what I'm seeing from Rochell in terms of the improvement, where you do get a little bit better feel for some of our perimeter skill players when you're seeing routes, (and) you're really seeing these guys play coverage concepts, his understanding (of) where his play-offs fit within the different coverages that we're activating with him playing that corner spot," McVay said. "He's gotten more and more confident over these last couple of weeks since we've actually been able to compete against one another, offense versus defense in those seven on seven settings."

Brown said the two of them have gotten closer since becoming teammates. He's also rooting for Rochell to succeed.

"Man, that's a great guy, honestly," Brown said. "He got his head on right. I can't wait to see what he'll be able to do later in his career because he loves football, for real."