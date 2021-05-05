Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Roundup: Grades for and reactions to Rams' 2021 NFL Draft picks

May 05, 2021 at 10:36 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Four days removed from the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft, enough time has passed to round up grades for and reactions to the Rams' 2021 NFL Draft picks.

Here's what experts had to say about the class as well as some of its individual members.

Grades

NFL.com's Chad Reuter provided quick-snap grades after each day, giving the Rams an A on Days 1 and 3 and a B on Day 2.

"The Rams picked two defensive lineman with the last name Brown (Bobby in the third, Ernest in the fifth) to help replace Michael Brockers (traded to the Lions)," Reuter wrote as part of his analysis. "Rochell was expected to go in the fourth round, and the Rams needed depth at the position; that's a good marriage of need and value. Harris won over teams at his pro day and projects as a stand-up receiving tight end. Garrett is an edge rusher prospect who will bring it hard in training camp."

Read his full analysis and grades for the league's other 31 teams here.

USA TODAY's Nate Davis: B+

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.: B+ (subscription required to view full analysis)

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr: B

"Their best pick, though, may have been securing the likes of Ernest Jones, who can finally help bring some stability to the middle of their defense," Orr wrote as part of his analysis.

Orr's full breakdown can be read here.

Reaction

NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein selected his three favorite picks from each round, and among his three for the fourth round was new Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown III.

"Brown provides depth for the Rams inside and is one of the more upwardly mobile interior defenders in this draft," Zierlein wrote as part of his analysis.

To read Zierlein's full analysis and the rest of his picks, click here.

ESPN Senior NFL draft analyst & college football analyst Todd McShay selected the best value pick for each team. For the Rams, he chose wide receiver and second-round pick Tutu Atwell.

"New QB Matthew Stafford is going to love Atwell out of the slot," McShay wrote as part of his explanation behind the selection.

For McShay's full breakdown of why he chose Atwell, click here (subscription required to read).

The Rams moved up from No. 9 to No. 7 in NFL.com's post-draft power rankings.

PHOTOS: Meet the Rams 2021 NFL Draft class

Take a look at photos of the Los Angeles Rams 2021 NFL Draft class during their time in college.

WR Tutu Atwell Sep 19, 2020; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) pulls in a pass during the second half of play against the Miami Hurricanes at Cardinal Stadium. Miami defeated Louisville 47-34. Jamie Rhodes-ACC Pool
1 / 27

WR Tutu Atwell

Sep 19, 2020; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) pulls in a pass during the second half of play against the Miami Hurricanes at Cardinal Stadium. Miami defeated Louisville 47-34. Jamie Rhodes-ACC Pool

Jamie Rhodes/Jamie Rhodes
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
2 / 27

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tutu Atwell
3 / 27

Tutu Atwell

Adam Creech | Louisville Athletics/Adam Creech | Louisville Athletics
LB Ernest Jones Photo by Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA
4 / 27

LB Ernest Jones

Photo by Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA

Travis Bell
during the Gators' game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Courtney Culbreath
5 / 27

during the Gators' game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Courtney Culbreath

Courtney Culbreath/© 2020 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs for yardage as he's chased by South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones (53) and defensive back Israel Mukuamu (24) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
6 / 27

Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs for yardage as he's chased by South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones (53) and defensive back Israel Mukuamu (24) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press All RIghts Reserved
DT Bobby Brown III COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 21, 2019 - defensive lineman Bobby Brown III #5 of the Texas A&M Aggies celebrates during the football game between the Auburn Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
7 / 27

DT Bobby Brown III

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 21, 2019 - defensive lineman Bobby Brown III #5 of the Texas A&M Aggies celebrates during the football game between the Auburn Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics

Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics/Texas A&M University
COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 10, 2020 - Defensive lineman Bobby Brown III #5 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the game between the Florida Gators and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Bailey Orr
8 / 27

COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 10, 2020 - Defensive lineman Bobby Brown III #5 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the game between the Florida Gators and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Bailey Orr

Bailey Orr/Texas A&M Athletics
CORAL GABLES, FL - JANUARY 02, 2021 - Defensive lineman Bobby Brown III #5 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Texas A&M Aggies at Hard Rock Stadium in Coral Gables, FL. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
9 / 27

CORAL GABLES, FL - JANUARY 02, 2021 - Defensive lineman Bobby Brown III #5 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Texas A&M Aggies at Hard Rock Stadium in Coral Gables, FL. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics

Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
CB Robert Rochell
10 / 27

CB Robert Rochell

E_UCA-Robert Rochell 8
11 / 27
Aaron Bennett/Aaron Bennett
E_UCA-Robert Rochell 2
12 / 27
WR Jacob Harris Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris (87) runs against East Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
13 / 27

WR Jacob Harris

Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris (87) runs against East Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris, left, makes a 40-yard reception in front of Stanford safety Malik Antoine (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
14 / 27

Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris, left, makes a 40-yard reception in front of Stanford safety Malik Antoine (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris, left, tries to catch a pass while East Carolina defensive back Malik Fleming defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. The pass fell incomplete. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
15 / 27

Central Florida wide receiver Jacob Harris, left, tries to catch a pass while East Carolina defensive back Malik Fleming defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. The pass fell incomplete. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DL Earnest Brown IV Northwestern University Football against Purdue November 14, 2020 in West Lafayette, Ind.
16 / 27

DL Earnest Brown IV

Northwestern University Football against Purdue November 14, 2020 in West Lafayette, Ind.

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern University Football against Iowa October 31, 2020 in Iowa City, IA in Kinnick Stadium.
17 / 27

Northwestern University Football against Iowa October 31, 2020 in Iowa City, IA in Kinnick Stadium.

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) is pulled down by Northwestern defensive end Earnest Brown IV (99) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
18 / 27

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) is pulled down by Northwestern defensive end Earnest Brown IV (99) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Jake Funk Maryland running back Jake Funk runs with the ball against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in College Park, Md. Rutgers won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
19 / 27

RB Jake Funk

Maryland running back Jake Funk runs with the ball against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in College Park, Md. Rutgers won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Maryland running back Jake Funk runs with the ball against Howard during the second half of an NCAA college football game in College Park, Md.
20 / 27

In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Maryland running back Jake Funk runs with the ball against Howard during the second half of an NCAA college football game in College Park, Md.

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland running back Jake Funk (34) dives for a touchdown in front of Syracuse defensive back Eric Coley (34) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Will Newton)
21 / 27

Maryland running back Jake Funk (34) dives for a touchdown in front of Syracuse defensive back Eric Coley (34) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

Will Newton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Ben Skowronek Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) during warmup before an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
22 / 27

WR Ben Skowronek

Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) during warmup before an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
E_ND_Pitt_00127
23 / 27
E_ND_Pitt_00030
24 / 27
OLB Chris Garrett
25 / 27

OLB Chris Garrett

Justin Oakman Photography/Justin Oakman Photography
E__DSC7121
26 / 27
Justin Oakman Photography/Justin Oakman Photography
E__DSC4635
27 / 27
Justin Oakman Photography/Justin Oakman Photography
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Get to know Bobby Brown III

Here's what you should know about new Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown III.
news

Get to know Ernest Jones

Here's what you should know about new Rams linebacker Ernest Jones.
news

Rams add OL Max Pircher to 90-man roster via International Player Pathway program

The Los Angeles Rams have added offensive lineman Max Pircher to their 90-man roster through the International Player Pathway program.
news

Get to know Tutu Atwell

Here's what you should know about new Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell.
news

Draft 2021: los Rams escogen a un poderoso tackle defensivo y suman talento en las tres fases

En el día final del Draft, Los Ángeles selecciona a siete jugadores de distintas posiciones tras hacer cambios para aumentar su número de "picks"
news

Chris Garrett bringing "relentless" approach to Rams defense

A relentless effort has taken outside linebacker Chris Garrett from Division II to the NFL. 
news

Ben Skowronek's physicality fits right in with Rams receivers

A self-described "tough, physical and reliable" player, new Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek aligns well with the standard established by his Los Angeles teammates. 
news

Jake Funk's faith rewarded with phone call from Rams

No stranger to resiliency, new Rams running back Jake Funk never lost faith that would be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

Earnest Brown IV "happiest man alive" after getting drafted by Rams

Selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, former Northwestern defensive lineman Earnest Brown IV is thrilled to have the chance to play alongside Aaron Donald and in the NFL's reigning top-ranked defense.
news

Rams agree to terms with ten undrafted free agents

The Los Angeles Rams agreed to terms with ten undrafted free agents following the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Top takeaways from Sean McVay and Les Snead's 2021 NFL Draft post-Day 3 press conference

Here's what we learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead's joint video conference at the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft. 
Advertising