Roundup: Grades for and reactions to Rams' 2021 NFL Draft picks

Four days removed from the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft, enough time has passed to round up grades for and reactions to the Rams' 2021 NFL Draft picks.

Here's what experts had to say about the class as well as some of its individual members.

Grades

NFL.com's Chad Reuter provided quick-snap grades after each day, giving the Rams an A on Days 1 and 3 and a B on Day 2.

"The Rams picked two defensive lineman with the last name Brown (Bobby in the third, Ernest in the fifth) to help replace Michael Brockers (traded to the Lions)," Reuter wrote as part of his analysis. "Rochell was expected to go in the fourth round, and the Rams needed depth at the position; that's a good marriage of need and value. Harris won over teams at his pro day and projects as a stand-up receiving tight end. Garrett is an edge rusher prospect who will bring it hard in training camp."

USA TODAY's Nate Davis: B+

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.: B+ (subscription required to view full analysis)

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr: B

"Their best pick, though, may have been securing the likes of Ernest Jones, who can finally help bring some stability to the middle of their defense," Orr wrote as part of his analysis.

Reaction

NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein selected his three favorite picks from each round, and among his three for the fourth round was new Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown III.

"Brown provides depth for the Rams inside and is one of the more upwardly mobile interior defenders in this draft," Zierlein wrote as part of his analysis.

ESPN Senior NFL draft analyst & college football analyst Todd McShay selected the best value pick for each team. For the Rams, he chose wide receiver and second-round pick Tutu Atwell.

"New QB Matthew Stafford is going to love Atwell out of the slot," McShay wrote as part of his explanation behind the selection.

