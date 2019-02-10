Sam Shields would like to continue playing, and welcome to a return to L.A. 

That came to be throughout the year, with Shields ending up playing 49 percent of special teams snaps and 34 percent of defensive snaps.

But more than that, Shields was able to get through the entire season healthy. And that was a significant accomplishment for the 31-year-old corner.

"Man, it's a blessing. Just a dream — what I went through, getting to where I got to in the Super Bowl, just the whole season, what I accomplished — not giving up, going through the mental part of it, I beat all odds," Shields said. "And I feel myself again. I feel like I want to keep going some more."

Prior to the Super Bowl, special teams coordinator John Fassel praised Shields for the way he came in and contributed as a veteran.