Tuesday, Jun 02, 2020 06:42 AM

Rams staffers join Santa Monica business owners, residents and volunteers in cleanup following day of protests

dxe9dsbfv0wklybultcn
Micah Banks

Contributor

In the wake of local and national unrest following the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Rams staffers and Santa Monica residents joined their neighbors, volunteers and business owners in community cleanup efforts.

With a sense of shared responsibility, community volunteers came together in the streets of Santa Monica and Venice the morning of Monday, June 1, to restore their streets and inspire hope. Many roamed the streets with brooms and dust pans, cleaning shattered glass, debris and trash. Others carried paint remover to extract graffiti off the walls and windows of stores and restaurants. Many volunteers were even re-painting walls of local businesses. It was a positive reminder amid difficult times that Angelenos are coming together and offering their neighbors a helping hand.

"We say 'LA Together' a lot as an organization in our community efforts and that's exactly what the theme was on Monday, as it was with many of the peaceful protests," said Rams Social Media Manager and Santa Monica resident, Jaime Han. "It brings me hope that the community can come together to make a change for the better and put our words to action."

Just as the peaceful protest brought out an abundance of people from all walks of life, so did the clean-up efforts. Despite the challenging times that the Los Angeles community has endured in recent weeks, residents remained motivated and focused on how to ignite action for change.

"The shared sentiment among us and the people we talked to was that we wanted to help support local businesses while also acknowledging that these acts did not come at the hands of the peaceful protesters who marched in Downtown Santa Monica on Sunday night," said Rams Partnership Marketing Manager Lindsey Garrison.

For more information about the Rams' community outreach programs and the efforts of team staff, please visit https://www.therams.com/community/ .

Related Content

Rams to host free virtual youth football camps from July 6-10
news

Rams to host free virtual youth football camps from July 6-10

The Los Angeles Rams are introducing free virtual football camps for youth (grades 1-8). 
Defensive lineman (90) Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams visits the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Conejo Valley for a Q & A with local youth on fitness and challenges. Tuesday, October 30, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
news

Los Angeles Rams and Fuel Up To Play 60 Award Inglewood Unified School District $10,000 Hometown Grant

'Hometown Grant' will support Inglewood Unified COVID-19 Relief Efforts 
Sean McVay hosts "Chalk Talk" with hundreds of So Cal high school football coaches 
news

Sean McVay hosts "Chalk Talk" with hundreds of So Cal high school football coaches 

Head coach Sean McVay hosts "Chalk Talk" for more than 120 different schools throughout Southern California.
Readings, documentaries and resource guides for your Juneteenth (and beyond)
news

Readings, documentaries and resource guides for your Juneteenth (and beyond)

Check out these resources this Juneteenth - and moving forward - to listen and learn how we can be better allies to our Black brothers and sisters.
Uncomfortable Conversations, Comfortable: Rams host 'Character Chat' for youth correctional facilities
news

Uncomfortable Conversations, Comfortable: Rams host 'Character Chat' for youth correctional facilities

Rams host "Character Chat" for 100 young adults at six southern California youth correctional facilities in order to have a rehabilitative dialogue, and help mentor some of those who are preparing to reintegrate into society.
Rams use Monday's virtual meeting for discussion on systemic oppression and racism 
news

Rams use Monday's virtual meeting for discussion on systemic oppression and racism 

In wake of the killing of George Floyd and the ensuing protests, the Los Angeles Rams dedicated Monday's virtual meeting as a platform for players and others in the organization to share their experiences and feelings. 
Offensive lineman Austin Corbett participates in Character Playbook Session for LA-Region students
news

Offensive lineman Austin Corbett participates in Character Playbook Session for LA-Region students

Voice of the Rams J.B. Long and Austin Corbett engaged with students from various local school districts about the value of character.
NFL Draft-A-Thon raises nearly $7 million for national non-profits
news

NFL Draft-A-Thon raises nearly $7 million for national non-profits

Local portion benefiting United Way of Greater Los Angeles Pandemic Relief Fund and Feeding America Food Banks.
Cooper Kupp donates Nike gear to at-promise Inglewood Youth
news

Cooper Kupp donates Nike gear to at-promise Inglewood Youth

Southern California sports team rally for remote learning
news

Southern California sports team rally for remote learning

Regional challenge to support student learning and engagement while schools are closed with EduCup Challenge.
Andrew Whitworth helps Merging Vets and Players support veterans and former athletes impacted by COVID-19 
news

Andrew Whitworth helps Merging Vets and Players support veterans and former athletes impacted by COVID-19 

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth joined MVP for a virtual fundraiser for veterans and athletes impacted by COVID-19.

Advertising