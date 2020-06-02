Rams staffers join Santa Monica business owners, residents and volunteers in cleanup following day of protests

In the wake of local and national unrest following the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Rams staffers and Santa Monica residents joined their neighbors, volunteers and business owners in community cleanup efforts.

With a sense of shared responsibility, community volunteers came together in the streets of Santa Monica and Venice the morning of Monday, June 1, to restore their streets and inspire hope. Many roamed the streets with brooms and dust pans, cleaning shattered glass, debris and trash. Others carried paint remover to extract graffiti off the walls and windows of stores and restaurants. Many volunteers were even re-painting walls of local businesses. It was a positive reminder amid difficult times that Angelenos are coming together and offering their neighbors a helping hand.

"We say 'LA Together' a lot as an organization in our community efforts and that's exactly what the theme was on Monday, as it was with many of the peaceful protests," said Rams Social Media Manager and Santa Monica resident, Jaime Han. "It brings me hope that the community can come together to make a change for the better and put our words to action."

Just as the peaceful protest brought out an abundance of people from all walks of life, so did the clean-up efforts. Despite the challenging times that the Los Angeles community has endured in recent weeks, residents remained motivated and focused on how to ignite action for change.

"The shared sentiment among us and the people we talked to was that we wanted to help support local businesses while also acknowledging that these acts did not come at the hands of the peaceful protesters who marched in Downtown Santa Monica on Sunday night," said Rams Partnership Marketing Manager Lindsey Garrison.