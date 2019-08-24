Scouting Report: Rams vs. Broncos

What to Watch For…

On Offense for the Rams

With QB Jared Goff resting on Saturday, backup Blake Bortles will get another chance to build his rapport with Los Angeles' second-team offense.

Bortles has completed 10 of 19 pass attempts for 112 yards and one touchdowns with no interceptions through L.A.'s first two preseason games. His first and only passing touchdown came last week against the Cowboys in Hawaii, where he also completed 63.6 percent of his passes.

RB Darrell Henderson Jr. is another one to play close attention to. While his workload didn't dramatically increase when it came to his carries last weekend, he did see more targets in the passing game.

On Offense for the Broncos

A sprained right hand sustained by rookie QB Drew Lock will force him to miss the remainder of the preseason at a minimum. Combined with the decision to sit starter Joe Flacco, both developments mean Saturday's game will serve as an audition for Denver's backup job for four-year veteran Kevin Hogan and rookie Brett Rypien, at least for the duration Lock is unavailable.

Hogan has completed 13 of 30 pass attempts for 104 yards with one interception across the Broncos' first three preseason games. Rypien, meanwhile, is 5 of 10 for 41 yards and one touchdown.