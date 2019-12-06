Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen and live stream

Dec 06, 2019 at 08:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

MATCHUP

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 8, 2019 at 5:20 p.m. PST.

The contest will mark the 44th all-time meeting between the teams, including the postseason, with the Seahawks holding a 24-19 advantage. The last matchup between the teams took place in Week 5 of this season when Seattle won 30-29.

WATCH ON TV

  • TV Coverage: NBC
  • Play-by-Play: Al Michaels
  • Color Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
  • Sideline: Michele Tafoya

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH.

LISTEN LIVE

Local Radio coverage: Radio Disney 1110 AM

  • Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline: D'Marco Farr
  • Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on theRams.com and the Rams mobile app.

Affiliate radio stations:

  • KLSD/1360 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KCBL/1340 AM - Fresno, CA
  • KHTY/970 AM - Bakersfield, CA
  • KWWN 1100 AM & 100.9 FM - Las Vegas, NV
  • ESPN/103.9 FM - Palm Springs, CA
  • KTIE/590 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
  • KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA
  • KIXW/107.3 FM – Barstow, CA
  • KIXF/101.5 FM – Baker, CA
  • KMET/1490 AM - Banning, CA
  • KKEA 1420 AM & 92.7 FM – Honolulu, HI

Spanish Radio coverage: KWKW 1330 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

KWKW's affiliate radio stations:

  • KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
  • KWAC/1490 AM – Bakersfield, CA
  • KGST/1600 AM – Fresno, CA
  • KMJE/980 AM – Sacramento, CA
  • KENO/1450 AM - Las Vegas, NV
  • KCAL/1410 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
  • KXLM/102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM - Oxnard/Ventura, CA

National Radio coverage: Westwood One

  • Play-by-Play: Kevin Kugler
  • Color Analyst: Rod Woodson

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Instagram: @rams

Facebook: /rams

Twitter: @RamsNFL

