Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP
The Los Angeles Rams will host the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 8, 2019 at 5:20 p.m. PST.
The contest will mark the 44th all-time meeting between the teams, including the postseason, with the Seahawks holding a 24-19 advantage. The last matchup between the teams took place in Week 5 of this season when Seattle won 30-29.
PREDICT THE ACTION
Predict the action during the Rams vs. Ravens game from your mobile device or through the Rams mobile app to win prizes at www.ramspickem.com! First place prizes include two tickets and pregame field passes to the Cardinals game, second will be a Todd Gurley autographed football, and third will take home a Gerald Everett autographed mini helmet!
WATCH ON TV
- TV Coverage: NBC
- Play-by-Play: Al Michaels
- Color Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
- Sideline: Michele Tafoya
WATCH ON MOBILE
A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market:
- Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app)
- Rams official app for iOS devices
- Club mobile website for iOS devices (Safari browser ONLY)
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).
LISTEN LIVE
Local Radio coverage: Radio Disney 1110 AM
- Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
- Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
- Sideline: D'Marco Farr
- Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on theRams.com and the Rams mobile app.
Affiliate radio stations:
- KLSD/1360 AM – San Diego, CA
- KCBL/1340 AM - Fresno, CA
- KHTY/970 AM - Bakersfield, CA
- KWWN 1100 AM & 100.9 FM - Las Vegas, NV
- ESPN/103.9 FM - Palm Springs, CA
- KTIE/590 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
- KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
- KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA
- KIXW/107.3 FM – Barstow, CA
- KIXF/101.5 FM – Baker, CA
- KMET/1490 AM - Banning, CA
- KKEA 1420 AM & 92.7 FM – Honolulu, HI
Spanish Radio coverage: KWKW 1330 AM
- Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
- Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez
KWKW's affiliate radio stations:
- KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
- KWAC/1490 AM – Bakersfield, CA
- KGST/1600 AM – Fresno, CA
- KMJE/980 AM – Sacramento, CA
- KENO/1450 AM - Las Vegas, NV
- KCAL/1410 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
- KXLM/102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM - Oxnard/Ventura, CA
National Radio coverage: Westwood One
- Play-by-Play: Kevin Kugler
- Color Analyst: Rod Woodson
SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS
Instagram: @rams
Facebook: /rams
Twitter: @RamsNFL