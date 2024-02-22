Sean McVay added to NFL Competition Committee

Rams head coach Sean McVay has been added to the NFL's Competition Committee, the league announced Thursday.

McVay is one of the committee's two newest members; Bills head coach Sean McDermott was announced as the other.

According to the NFL Operations website, the Competition Committee reviews all competitive aspects of the game, including (but not limited to) playing rules, roster regulations, technology, game-day operations and player protection.

"Maybe I won't burn my timeouts in the second half so early, learn about that," McVay jokingly said during a video conference with reporters Thursday. "Here's what I will say. I'm humbled and I'm flattered that they would even consider to ask me.

"When you go to these league meetings over the last handful years, I've always been interested and intrigued about, 'Okay, how can you affect positive change? How can you have an understanding of moving the game in the right direction?' I think there's coaches and there's front office members that have done a great job of setting an example, and so when (NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations) Troy Vincent and (NFL Commissioner) Roger Goodell reached out, I was flattered. Kind of wanted to understand, alright, what are some of the commitments? How can I try to be a valuable contributor to that? And certainly looking forward to being able to learn and grow and see if we can help do some good things. But I was certainly flattered to be a part of that."

The committee uses feedback from a variety of sources, including all 32 NFL teams, to guide its actions. According to its website, each team fills out a survey answering questions about player protection, officiating, competitive balance and technology. NFL Operations then meets with coaches, general managers, players and NCAA representatives leading up to the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis to solicit their input about possible rule changes. Data on injuries, instant replay and technology is also reviewed.