From the Podium: Sean McVay, Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson II preview Week 11 at Saints

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner each met with local media on Wednesday to preview Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Saints in New Orleans, discussing the latest on quarterback Matthew Stafford, creating more takeaways on defense, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.
"We do expect (Stafford) to trend in the right direction and be a full participant all week." – McVay
- Stafford was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is expected to play against the Saints, according to McVay.
- While McVay expects that Stafford will clear concussion protocol "probably Friday," Stafford remaining in the protocol won't prevent him from participating in practice and meetings.
"You look for more opportunities, do whatever you can. Whether it's watch film, whether it's work out harder, whether it's run more." – Wagner
- When it comes to generating more takeaways for the Rams defense, Wagner indicated it's pretty straightforward and just a matter of capitalizing on what have been previous missed opportunities.
- "The moments are there, we just have to capitalize on the moments," Wagner said.
"We got to just come together and make sure that we're picking it up and making plays as a group." – Robinson
- With leading receiver Cooper Kupp undergoing ankle surgery and being on Injured Reserve, the Rams wide receivers will have to collectively step up to make up for his absence.
- "The thing for us should be just straining to make plays" like tough catches, Robinson said, and doing everything on their part from an execution and preparation standpoint to make plays.