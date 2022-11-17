Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson II preview Week 11 at Saints

Nov 16, 2022 at 06:35 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner each met with local media on Wednesday to preview Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Saints in New Orleans, discussing the latest on quarterback Matthew Stafford, creating more takeaways on defense, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"We do expect (Stafford) to trend in the right direction and be a full participant all week." – McVay

  • Stafford was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is expected to play against the Saints, according to McVay.
  • While McVay expects that Stafford will clear concussion protocol "probably Friday," Stafford remaining in the protocol won't prevent him from participating in practice and meetings.

"You look for more opportunities, do whatever you can. Whether it's watch film, whether it's work out harder, whether it's run more." – Wagner

  • When it comes to generating more takeaways for the Rams defense, Wagner indicated it's pretty straightforward and just a matter of capitalizing on what have been previous missed opportunities.
  • "The moments are there, we just have to capitalize on the moments," Wagner said.

"We got to just come together and make sure that we're picking it up and making plays as a group." – Robinson

  • With leading receiver Cooper Kupp undergoing ankle surgery and being on Injured Reserve, the Rams wide receivers will have to collectively step up to make up for his absence.
  • "The thing for us should be just straining to make plays" like tough catches, Robinson said, and doing everything on their part from an execution and preparation standpoint to make plays.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Kyren Williams: "I just feel so happy (and) blessed that I was able to be out there and play football again"

After an unlucky start to his rookie season, Rams running back Kyren Williams finally returned from injury in Week 10 against the Cardinals.

news

First Look: Rams travel to New Orleans to take on Saints in Week 11

An early preview of Sunday's Week 11 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome.

news

Rams RB Kyren Williams details his first snaps on offense & what the future holds for him in L.A. | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 94

Featured on Rams Revealed, Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams jumps into just how special Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals was to him and how he envisions his role with the Rams moving forward.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 11

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 11 road game against the New Orleans Saints.

news

McVay: Cooper Kupp has high ankle sprain, will undergo surgery and be placed on Injured Reserve; plus updates on Alaric Jackson and Chandler Brewer

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on wide receiver Cooper Kupp and offensive linemen Alaric Jackson and Chandler Brewer coming out of Week 10 against the Cardinals.

news

Touchdown catch vs. Cardinals brings back some confidence for Van Jefferson

After enduring a tough rehab following knee surgery during training camp, Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson regained some confidence with his late touchdown catch against the Cardinals in Week 10.

news

La temporada de los Rams se complica más al sufrir otra derrota y perder por lesión a Cooper Kupp contra los Cardinals

En duelo de quarterbacks suplentes, Colt McCoy supera a John Wolford para el triunfo de los Cardinals de Arizona que deja a los Rams de Los Ángeles en el sótano de su división.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, John Wolford and Bobby Wagner react to Rams' 27-17 loss to Cardinals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback John Wolford and linebacker Bobby Wagner's postgame press conferences following the team's 27-17 Week 10 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Cardinals 27-17

Rams make it a one-possession game in the third quarter after facing 14-point halftime deficit, but Cardinals pull away in the fourth quarter.

news

Matthew Stafford, Tutu Atwell and Greg Gaines among Rams' inactives for Week 10 vs. Cardinals

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 10 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Cardinals in Week 10

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 10 regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals, powered by The Wallace Firm.

Advertising