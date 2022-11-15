McVay: Cooper Kupp has high ankle sprain, will undergo surgery and be placed on Injured Reserve; plus updates on Alaric Jackson and Chandler Brewer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Tuesday announced wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain against the Cardinals and will be placed on Injured Reserve.

Kupp is scheduled to undergo surgery – specifically, a tightrope procedure – on Wednesday, per McVay. By being placed on IR, Kupp will miss at least the Rams' next four games.

"It's significant," McVay said regarding the loss of Kupp, during a video conference with reporters Tuesday morning. "But what we've got to be able to do is say, 'Alright, let's put our heads together, let's figure out who we're playing with, what do those guys do well, how do we make sure the plan is in alignment with that, and continue to try to really pour into these guys and develop them, help them play to the best of their abilities with an enjoyment and see if you can put them in positions to be able to enjoy the opp, to be able to make some plays, and go compete as well as they possibly can.'"

Kupp sustained the injury with 14:24 remaining in Sunday's game and did not return to the contest. Prior to that ankle injury, Kupp recorded a team-high 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns through nine games (all starts) this season. He has also rushed nine times for 52 yards and one touchdown.

McVay also announced Tuesday that left tackle Alaric Jackson, who missed last week's game with a knee injury, has blood clots, will be placed on blood thinner medication and miss the remainder of the season.

"We do feel like he's going to be okay," McVay said regarding Jackson.

Additionally, right guard Chandler Brewer sustained a Grade 3 MCL against the Cardinals. While Brewer managed to play through it and finish the game, the injury will require surgery and sideline him for 4-6 weeks.

McVay said they are still working through what that means for the left tackle and right guard positions. He said he thought Ty Nsekhe "did some good things" in place of Jackson at left tackle, and that the Rams were "hopeful to get David Edwards back off of IR."