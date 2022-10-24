Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Updates on Van Jefferson, Brian Allen, Troy Hill, Cam Akers and others as the Rams prepare for Week 8 against the 49ers

Oct 24, 2022 at 02:58 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay said they will take things day-by-day with wide receiver Van Jefferson and defensive back Troy Hill this week, but the expectation is for both to contribute immediately.

Jefferson and Hill were designated for return from Injured Reserve on Monday and returned to practice.

"I think we'll take it a day at a time, but the answer is yes," McVay said during a video conference with reporters, when asked about Jefferson and Hill being immediate contributors this week. "It's good to get those guys back."

Prior to this week, Jefferson had not practiced since undergoing minor knee surgery on Aug. 2 during training camp. He was placed on Injured Reserve on Sept. 24 due the Rams needing the roster spot in wake of injuries within other position groups and not wanting to rush him back, according to McVay.

"Could he have been ready to go prior to this? Maybe, maybe not," McVay said. "But I think we felt like the smart approach was to do what we did. And then it was great to be able to have Van back out there this week. He looks good, and I'm excited for Van to be able to help our team."

Linebacker Travin Howard was also designated for return and returned to practice. Center Brian Allen also returned to practice this week, as well as defensive lineman Bobby Brown III, whose six-game suspension came to an end during Los Angeles' Week 7 bye.

While Allen will be back this week, according to McVay, Brown's availability for Sunday's game against the 49ers at SoFi Stadium is still to be determined.

"It's good to be able to get Bobby back in the mix, already serving his six-game suspension," McVay said. "And so we will see about his availability throughout the week, but it's good to get big Bobby back out here."

Meanwhile, the Rams "have been in dialogue with different teams" about running back Cam Akers, per McVay, and have talked to Akers and his agent. McVay said it was "more than likely" that Akers would not play against the 49ers, but McVay did not want to speak in absolutes.

"We're open to some different things. He'll be able to get his work in this week," McVay said, when a reporter asked if Akers is going to practice this week and possibly play on Sunday, or if Akers is still away from the facility. "Whether that is in a practice setting or kind of individually-driven, those are things that we're working through right now."

As for rookie running back Kyren Williams, McVay said they are "at least a week away" from starting discussions on beginning the 21-day return window for him. Williams has been on IR since Sept. 13 after sustaining a high ankle sprain against the Bills which required surgery to repair.

