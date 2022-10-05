From the Podium: Sean McVay, Bobby Wagner and Matthew Stafford preview Week 5 vs. Cowboys

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing the Cowboys' offense and defense, working through injuries along the Rams offensive line, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.
"There's a possibility (we move center Matt Skura up to the active roster)." – McVay
- As the Rams work through figuring out what the interior of their offensive line will look like amid injuries, elevating the veteran offensive lineman Skura from the practice is squad is "definitely an option," according to McVay.
- Skura has 65 career starts in 68 games across five seasons. He was most recently with the New York Giants, where he started 14 games at left guard in 2021.
"It's a guy we definitely have to respect." – Wagner
- Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has performed well in place of injured starter Dak Prescott, "making a lot of great throws" and "doing what he needs to do to win the game," according to Wagner.
- Rush has completed 55 of 89 pass attempts for 673 yards and four touchdowns over Dallas' last three games, all of which have been wins.
"I think the biggest thing would be communication." – Stafford
- Already comfortable with taking snaps from center Jeremiah Kolone having played the majority of a game with him, Stafford said that when it comes to working with Kolone on a level the quarterback and center normally work with, communication becomes key.
- Stafford said that when Kolone entered Monday night's game, he told him he was going to be "in his ear" – meaning, make his job as easy as possible. He wanted Kolone to go out there and play, and he would handle the rest.