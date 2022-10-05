From the Podium: Sean McVay, Bobby Wagner and Matthew Stafford preview Week 5 vs. Cowboys

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing the Cowboys' offense and defense, working through injuries along the Rams offensive line, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"There's a possibility (we move center Matt Skura up to the active roster)." – McVay