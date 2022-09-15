From the Podium: Sean McVay and Bobby Wagner preview Week 2 vs. Falcons

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and linebacker Bobby Wagner each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing the latest on wide receiver Van Jefferson's status, getting wide receiver Allen Robinson II more involved, the Falcons offense and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"We're just taking it a week at a time with (Jefferson)." – McVay

Similar to their approach last week, the Rams are taking it week-to-week with Jefferson (knee).

Jefferson continues to rehab after undergoing minor surgery on Aug. 2.

"I think it's just having a more specific approach to things that accentuate (Robinson's) skill set." – McVay