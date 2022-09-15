From the Podium: Sean McVay and Bobby Wagner preview Week 2 vs. Falcons

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and linebacker Bobby Wagner each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing the latest on wide receiver Van Jefferson's status, getting wide receiver Allen Robinson II more involved, the Falcons offense and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"We're just taking it a week at a time with (Jefferson)." – McVay
- Similar to their approach last week, the Rams are taking it week-to-week with Jefferson (knee).
- Jefferson continues to rehab after undergoing minor surgery on Aug. 2.
"I think it's just having a more specific approach to things that accentuate (Robinson's) skill set." – McVay
- Robinson's involvement in Week 1 "wasn't good enough on my part, in terms of the types of things that we were getting off to allow our players to be able to get into a rhythm," according to McVay
- McVay said Robinson is someone who needs to be more involved and get more opportunities.
"We're eager to get back out there." – Wagner
- The Rams have turned the page to Week 2 and looking forward to the opportunity to bounce back.
- "We're excited to get out there have an opportunity to kind of show why we feel very confident about this team," Wagner said.
"They've run an interesting style of offense." – Wagner
- The Falcons' offense has "pretty much every running style in each of their personnels," according to Wagner, which will require a lot of discipline from the Rams defense.
- Wagner said the biggest thing is paying attention to the read options and run-pass options, given how the Falcons pass when too much attention is paid to the run, and vice-versa.