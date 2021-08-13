From the Podium: Sean McVay and Devlin Hodges look ahead to preseason game vs. Chargers

"I think just good operation. Being good distributors of the football, getting us in and out as some of the right looks and really just enjoying themselves." – McVay

McVay wants to see quarterbacks Bryce Perkins and Devlin Hodges operate the huddle smoothly on Saturday against the Chargers, but also not forget to have fun, too.

"Making sure that you remind yourself to enjoy the moment, play to the best of your ability, try to play with a quieted mind and let the other 10 guys around you help you as well," McVay said.

"Just continued growth. Just understanding what's being asked of him from the receiver position within the framework of whether it's the run game, the pass game." – McVay