From the Podium: Sean McVay and Devlin Hodges look ahead to preseason game vs. Chargers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Devlin Hodges each met with local media Thursday to preview Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers, discussing what they want Hodges and quarterback Bryce Perkins to get out of the contest (McVay), learning from quarterback Matthew Stafford (Hodges), and more.
"I think just good operation. Being good distributors of the football, getting us in and out as some of the right looks and really just enjoying themselves." – McVay
- McVay wants to see quarterbacks Bryce Perkins and Devlin Hodges operate the huddle smoothly on Saturday against the Chargers, but also not forget to have fun, too.
- "Making sure that you remind yourself to enjoy the moment, play to the best of your ability, try to play with a quieted mind and let the other 10 guys around you help you as well," McVay said.
"Just continued growth. Just understanding what's being asked of him from the receiver position within the framework of whether it's the run game, the pass game." – McVay
- The preseason will also give rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell a chance to continue his development.
- McVay said he likes Atwell's progression so far, and said Atwell will also get a chance to return punts.
"Now with it being game week, it's getting a good idea of what we're going to do this Saturday." – Hodges
- After building a bond with his Rams teammates during training camp in UC Irvine, Hodges' focus now shifts to continuing to learn the playbook and get the Rams' base plays down.
- "Getting ready to go out and play and be the best I can be for the team," Hodges said.
"Matthew is awesome. I mean, first of all, he's just a great dude and he's very like hands-on, even with us." – Hodges
- Hodges has an appreciation for how Stafford goes out of his way to mentor the younger quarterbacks on the roster.
- "I've been fortunate enough to be behind Matthew and behind (Steelers QB) Ben (Roethlisberger), I mean two probably Hall of Fame quarterbacks," Hodges said. "It's a lot taking what I learned there and what I learned from Matthew, it's just cool to watch him."