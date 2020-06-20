Sean McVay hosts "Chalk Talk" with hundreds of So Cal high school football coaches 

Michael Case, Head Coach at Riverside Poly, agreed. "It was extremely beneficial for me, to just listen to coach McVay's philosophies as a leader and as a coach. Especially during these troubling times. I feel like it will help the kids that I get to coach, immensely. I hope that I can take some of that information with me and bring it to the athletes that I get to work with."

Each of these coaches will shape the lives of their student athletes and help them prepare for their futures. So, while we all can't actually coach the Rams, there are a hundred coaches in Southern California, who are one step closer to coaching the future stars of the NFL.

Sean McVay wrapped up his Chalk Talk by urging all coaches to use their platforms for the right reasons. "Enable [student athletes] to be successful, no matter if it's on the football field or not."