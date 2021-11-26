Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller share final thoughts on Packers prep ahead of Sunday's game

Nov 26, 2021 at 03:54 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey﻿, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and outside linebacker Von Miller each held press conferences with local media Friday, discussing adapting practice schedule to the windy conditions (McVay), progress getting acclimated with the team (Beckham), building a pass rush plan with defensive lineman ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ (Miller) and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"It kind of forced us to be in a walkthrough, above-the-neck setting only, (but) our guys handled it really well." – McVay

  • Strong winds in the area forced the Rams to adjust the format of the yesterday's practice, and while those conditions were counterintuitive to do the work they wanted to, they were still able to accomplish a lot and got get players out early so they could spend Thanksgiving with their loved ones.
  • McVay said they were going to "get a couple more physical reps" than what they're accustomed to for a Friday practice, but ultimately it all works out fine for them.

"I wouldn't highlight one thing over another. I mean, he's good in a lot of aspects." – Ramsey

  • For Ramsey, there's not one specific thing that is the biggest challenge when it comes to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
  • As for what he's seen on film, Ramsey said that "I don't really think I need to say much about him. He's one of the best quarterbacks to ever play."

"It's definitely not easy coming in and learning a new offense, but I'm doing the best I can and getting adjusted. And these guys do a great job helping me out anywhere I need it." – Beckham

  • Between his first full practice week as a Ram and last week's bye week, Beckham has had lots of time to get a grasp on the playbook.
  • Beckham's new teammates have also done their part to help him get acclimated to the offensive system, with quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson making it "seamless."

"It's easy whenever you've got guys like Leonard Floyd and Aaron Donald and the type of guys that we've got rushing." – Miller

  • When it comes to building a pass rush with Donald (and others), the process is as straightforward as a "simple conversation" since they all "speak the same language."
  • Though the reps of Miller and Donald rushing the passer in tandem have been limited so far, it's still "definitely been a treat and refreshing" for Miller.

