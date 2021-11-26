From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller share final thoughts on Packers prep ahead of Sunday's game

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey﻿, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and outside linebacker Von Miller each held press conferences with local media Friday, discussing adapting practice schedule to the windy conditions (McVay), progress getting acclimated with the team (Beckham), building a pass rush plan with defensive lineman ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ (Miller) and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"It kind of forced us to be in a walkthrough, above-the-neck setting only, (but) our guys handled it really well." – McVay