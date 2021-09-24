From the Podium: Sean McVay and Jalen Ramsey share final thoughts on Bucs ahead of Sunday's game

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and cornerback Jalen Ramsey each held press conferences with local media Friday to wrap up their final thoughts on preparation ofr Sunday's game against the Bucs (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX), including the approach at running back depending on Darrell Henderson Jr.﻿'s availability (McVay), facing Bucs quarterback Tom Brady (Ramsey), and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"Buddy Howell's the guy that could potentially be activated (from the practice squad), but if Darrell's not able to go, then it'll be a good dose of Sony (Michel) and Jake (Funk)." – McVay

Should Henderson – who McVay said is a game-time decision – not be able to play because of a rib cartilage injury, McVay indicated Sony Michel and Jake Funk would shoulder the load.

Michel had 10 carries for 46 yards in relief of Henderson against the Colts last week, while Funk primarily contributed on special teams.

"It's such a limited inventory that I think we're all excited about seeing what this guy can do when the ball gets in his hands." – McVay