From the Podium: Sean McVay and Jalen Ramsey share final thoughts on Bucs ahead of Sunday's game

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and cornerback Jalen Ramsey each held press conferences with local media Friday to wrap up their final thoughts on preparation ofr Sunday's game against the Bucs (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX), including the approach at running back depending on Darrell Henderson Jr.'s availability (McVay), facing Bucs quarterback Tom Brady (Ramsey), and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"Buddy Howell's the guy that could potentially be activated (from the practice squad), but if Darrell's not able to go, then it'll be a good dose of Sony (Michel) and Jake (Funk)." – McVay
- Should Henderson – who McVay said is a game-time decision – not be able to play because of a rib cartilage injury, McVay indicated Sony Michel and Jake Funk would shoulder the load.
- Michel had 10 carries for 46 yards in relief of Henderson against the Colts last week, while Funk primarily contributed on special teams.
"It's such a limited inventory that I think we're all excited about seeing what this guy can do when the ball gets in his hands." – McVay
- Rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell hasn't had the chance to showcase his skills at punt returner with only one return opportunity so far, but McVay was pleased with what he saw within that small sample size.
- "I'm looking to see him get more opportunities, so then we can really have some tangible examples in games to say, 'Man he's done a really good job,'" McVay said.
"(Brady is) the G.O.A.T. He's been playing well." – Ramsey
- Brady brings a 9-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio heading into Sunday's game.
- "Just leading his team, that's probably the most important thing," Ramsey said of Brady. "Just leading his team, and doing the things he needs to do, being an elite quarterback in the NFL. Getting the ball out quick. His guys are playing well."
"(Bucs tight end Rob Gronkwoski) is kind of like Tom – he's been doing it for awhile, has proven to be successful in doing what he does. You have to respect it at the end of the day." – Ramsey
- Ramsey has matched up with Gronkowski "a handful of times" before in his career, and that opportunity come potentially arise again this Sunday.
- Gronkowski has 578 career receptions for 8,613 yards and 90 touchdowns through 133 career games so far.