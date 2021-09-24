Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Jalen Ramsey share final thoughts on Bucs ahead of Sunday's game

Sep 24, 2021 at 03:39 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and cornerback Jalen Ramsey each held press conferences with local media Friday to wrap up their final thoughts on preparation ofr Sunday's game against the Bucs (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX), including the approach at running back depending on Darrell Henderson Jr.﻿'s availability (McVay), facing Bucs quarterback Tom Brady (Ramsey), and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"Buddy Howell's the guy that could potentially be activated (from the practice squad), but if Darrell's not able to go, then it'll be a good dose of Sony (Michel) and Jake (Funk)." – McVay

  • Should Henderson – who McVay said is a game-time decision – not be able to play because of a rib cartilage injury, McVay indicated Sony Michel and Jake Funk would shoulder the load.
  • Michel had 10 carries for 46 yards in relief of Henderson against the Colts last week, while Funk primarily contributed on special teams.

"It's such a limited inventory that I think we're all excited about seeing what this guy can do when the ball gets in his hands." – McVay

  • Rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell hasn't had the chance to showcase his skills at punt returner with only one return opportunity so far, but McVay was pleased with what he saw within that small sample size.
  • "I'm looking to see him get more opportunities, so then we can really have some tangible examples in games to say, 'Man he's done a really good job,'" McVay said.

"(Brady is) the G.O.A.T. He's been playing well." – Ramsey

  • Brady brings a 9-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio heading into Sunday's game.
  • "Just leading his team, that's probably the most important thing," Ramsey said of Brady. "Just leading his team, and doing the things he needs to do, being an elite quarterback in the NFL. Getting the ball out quick. His guys are playing well."

"(Bucs tight end Rob Gronkwoski) is kind of like Tom – he's been doing it for awhile, has proven to be successful in doing what he does. You have to respect it at the end of the day." – Ramsey

  • Ramsey has matched up with Gronkowski "a handful of times" before in his career, and that opportunity come potentially arise again this Sunday.
  • Gronkowski has 578 career receptions for 8,613 yards and 90 touchdowns through 133 career games so far.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Week 3 Preview: Rams vs. Buccaneers in Game of the Week from SoFi Stadium

The Rams and Bucs square off in a much-anticipated matchup in Week 3. J.B. Long details the great start to Matthew Stafford's career in Horns, how center Brian Allen is relishing his starting role, and all the challenges that come along with facing Tom Brady.
news

Injury Report 9/24: Darrell Henderson Jr. game-time decision, Leonard Floyd will play vs. Bucs

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 3 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Sony Michel prepared if called upon for expanded role

If the Rams have to ask more of Sony Michel this Sunday against the Bucs depending Darrell Henderson Jr.'s status, Michel is ready to step up. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay talks challenges of Bucs defense, Aaron Donald on going against Tom Brady, Joe DeCamillis evaluates special teams

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday press conferences ahead of Sunday's game against the Bucs. 
news

Bucs in Week 3 presents "amazing opportunity" for Rams

The Los Angeles Rams get an early-season test on Sunday when they welcome the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to SoFi Stadium. 
news

Matthew Stafford: "Just a ton of respect" for what Tom Brady has done

A pair of the NFL's top-performing quarterbacks both this season and in league history will take the field Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium. Here's what Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had to say about Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ahead of the matchup. 
news

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris and Matthew Stafford preview Week 3 vs. Bucs

Key quotes and notes from Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Wednesday press conferences. 
news

Rams LB Troy Reeder joins J.B. Long for Ep. 69 of Rams Revealed and talks first NFL interception & his journey as an undrafted free agent

J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams LB Troy Reeder after a standout performance in Week 2 vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Troy discusses his journey from undrafted free agent to being a big contributor on the Rams' defensive unit.
news

Notable Rams-Bucs games through the years

Ahead of their Week 3 game at SoFi Stadium, theRams.com looks back on some of the memorable Rams-Buccaneers games in series history. 
news

First Look: Rams host defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium in Week 3

An early preview of Sunday's Week 3 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 3

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  
Advertising