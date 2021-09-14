Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Justin Hollins and Cooper Kupp  share final takeaways from Bears game

Sep 13, 2021 at 06:21 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Justin Hollins and wide receiver Cooper Kupp each held video conferences with local media Monday to discuss their final thoughts on their Week 1 win over the Bears.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:

"(Jalen Ramsey) was physical, he was violent, he had great play energy." – McVay

  • McVay came away pleased with Ramsey's performance Sunday night, which included nine total tackles (two for loss) and one pass breakup. The nine tackles were third-most on the team.
  • "It was a really good performance to be able to build on," McVay said.

"It feels good to be here. It feels great. I love the Rams, the Rams love me, and we just do our thing." – Hollins

  • One year and one week after Hollins was waived by the Broncos and claimed by the Rams, he posted his first multi-sack game of his career.
  • As difficult as that time last year was, Hollins said that "you just got to stay strong, stay the course. It's all part of God's plan."

"One of the things that as a receiver you don't get to see or appreciate is just the battling that's going on up front with the offensive linemen. They just did an incredible job holding up with a very formidable defensive line the Bears presented." – Kupp

  • Asked what stood out offensively from watching the film of Sunday's game that he may have not noticed in real time, Kupp pointed out the play of the Rams' offensive line.
  • Kupp praised they way they handled the different pressures being dialed up by the Bears, as well as their physical play and the protection they provided that allowed for explosive plays in the passing game.

Related Content

news

David Long Jr. gets first interception of NFL career in Rams' win over Bears

Rams cornerback David Long Jr. had a milestone performance on Sunday Night Football against the Bears. 
news

Noche redonda en SoFi Stadium: Fans, debut explosivo de Stafford y victoria de los Rams

El nuevo quarterback de Los Ángeles tuvo una actuación prácticamente perfecta ante el delirio de un estadio lleno en el juego inaugural de la temporada 2021
news

Matthew Stafford delivers explosive performance in Rams debut

Touchdown passes of 67 and 56 yards were among the many highlights from quarterback Matthew Stafford's Rams debut, a 34-14 win over the Bears in Week 1.
news

From the Podium: Rams' Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey, Van Jefferson, and David Long Jr. react to 34-14 Week 1 win over Bears

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, wide receiver Van Jefferson and cornerback David Long Jr.'s postgame press conferences following their 34-14 win over the Bears on Sunday Night Football. 
news

Game Recap: Rams open 2021 season with 34-14 Sunday Night Football win over Bears at SoFi Stadium

Quarterback Matthew Stafford dazzles with 321 passing yards and three touchdowns in Rams debut, and Los Angeles' defense creates a pair of takeaways in primetime win over Chicago Bears in Week 1. 
news

Bryce Perkins, Ben Skowronek, Bobby Brown III among Rams' inactives for Sunday Night Football vs. Bears

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday night's Week 1 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears. 
news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Bears

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web for Saturday, Sept. 11. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Bears

Here are three keys to the Rams winning their season-opener Sunday night against the Bears at SoFi Stadium, presented by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Todas las miradas sobre Matthew Stafford en un domingo que será especial

Los Rams abren las puertas de SoFi Stadium a sus fans por primera vez en temporada al recibir a los Bears en el juego de apertura
news

Excitement builds for Rams' first regular season game with fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium

Sunday Night Football against the Bears' marks the first time the Rams will take the field at SoFi Stadium for a regular season game with fans in attendance.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Jalen Ramsey share final thoughts on Bears ahead of Sunday night's game

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's press conferences following Friday's practices as they wrap up their preparation for Sunday Night Football against the Bears. 
Advertising