From the Podium: Sean McVay, Justin Hollins and Cooper Kupp  share final takeaways from Bears game

Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Justin Hollins and wide receiver Cooper Kupp each held video conferences with local media Monday to discuss their final thoughts on their Week 1 win over the Bears.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:
"(Jalen Ramsey) was physical, he was violent, he had great play energy." – McVay
- McVay came away pleased with Ramsey's performance Sunday night, which included nine total tackles (two for loss) and one pass breakup. The nine tackles were third-most on the team.
- "It was a really good performance to be able to build on," McVay said.
"It feels good to be here. It feels great. I love the Rams, the Rams love me, and we just do our thing." – Hollins
- One year and one week after Hollins was waived by the Broncos and claimed by the Rams, he posted his first multi-sack game of his career.
- As difficult as that time last year was, Hollins said that "you just got to stay strong, stay the course. It's all part of God's plan."
"One of the things that as a receiver you don't get to see or appreciate is just the battling that's going on up front with the offensive linemen. They just did an incredible job holding up with a very formidable defensive line the Bears presented." – Kupp
- Asked what stood out offensively from watching the film of Sunday's game that he may have not noticed in real time, Kupp pointed out the play of the Rams' offensive line.
- Kupp praised they way they handled the different pressures being dialed up by the Bears, as well as their physical play and the protection they provided that allowed for explosive plays in the passing game.