From the Podium: Sean McVay, Kenny Young, Van Jefferson, Matthew Stafford and Jalen Ramsey react to Rams' loss to Cardinals

Oct 03, 2021 at 06:45 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Kenny Young﻿, wide receiver Van Jefferson﻿, quarterback Matthew Stafford and cornerback Jalen Ramsey each met with the media following the team's 37-20 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing what they took away from uncharacteristic performances on offense and defense, among other topics.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"Fortunately for us, we've got a chance on a short week to be able to respond the way that we expect to, the way that we want to, and that's exactly what we're going to do moving forward." – McVay

  • Coming off an undesired result, the Rams will get the chance to move past it quickly with a Thursday Night Football game against the Seahawks in Seattle next week.
  • The Seahawks are 2-2 and coming off a win over the 49ers.

"I'm not letting it define who we are, obviously." – Young

  • Keeping perspective on the bigger picture, Young isn't going to let the Rams' first loss affect the rest of their season.
  • "(Our) opponent just out-executed us today. We'll be better, though," Young said.

"I just got to go back and be better." – Stafford

  • Stafford's performance wasn't up to his standard, as he expressed disappointment about moments early in the game where the Rams had chances to score points and he didn't make the throws he needed to make.
  • Stafford said the good thing is that they have a short turnaround playing the Seahawks on Thursday, which will allow him to get past Sunday's performance quickly.

"(Darrell Henderson Jr.) had a lot of big runs today." – Jefferson

  • One bright spot from Sunday's game was the efficient performance of Henderson, who had 14 carries for 89 yards (both team highs) in his return from a rib injury.
  • "For him to come out and play this game, it just shows how tough he is, how strong he is and how committed to this team he is," Jefferson said.

"We got to play better. That wasn't it, that wasn't up to our standard." – Ramsey

  • Ramsey knows Los Angeles' defense is capable of playing better than it did on Sunday against the Cardinals.
  • "Whatever it may be, whatever it's going to take, we need to figure it out, ASAP," Ramsey said.

