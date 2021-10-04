From the Podium: Sean McVay, Kenny Young, Van Jefferson, Matthew Stafford and Jalen Ramsey react to Rams' loss to Cardinals

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Kenny Young﻿, wide receiver Van Jefferson﻿, quarterback Matthew Stafford and cornerback Jalen Ramsey each met with the media following the team's 37-20 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing what they took away from uncharacteristic performances on offense and defense, among other topics.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"Fortunately for us, we've got a chance on a short week to be able to respond the way that we expect to, the way that we want to, and that's exactly what we're going to do moving forward." – McVay