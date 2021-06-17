Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Sean McVay leads virtual "Chalk Talk" for SoCal high school football coaches 

Jun 17, 2021 at 01:22 PM
Tatum Texada

The influence a coach can possess is unparalleled.

For the second consecutive year, Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay led a virtual "Chalk Talk" leadership summit for over 150 high school football coaches from different schools throughout Southern California.

"It is important that we understand the power of our influence," said McVay as he opened the discussion. "What makes great leaders? They make situations and people around them better."

During the hour session, McVay discussed his coaching journey and leadership philosophies while encouraging the high school coaches to establish a sound culture for their programs and understand the impact they have on their athletes.

"Everybody wants to feel believed in," McVay explained. "We have an amazing opportunity to influence and affect these kids in a positive way. I know for me, the guys that always made the biggest impact, outside of my parents and my grandparents, [were] my coaches."

During the second half of the session, Voice of the Rams J.B. Long fielded questions from the participating coaches. Character, communication, creating a process, and constantly being committed to that process were focal points of the conversation.

"Consistency is the truest measurement of performance," said McVay, who then closed out the session by sharing one of his favorite excerpts from a book written by the late John Wooden.

"The way he would define success was ultimately having a quiet mind… that's a result of a self-satisfaction from competing to the best of your ability," said McVay.

McVay left one last message of encouragement for the coaches.

"One of my favorite things to say [is], and I heard this from Mike Shanahan, 'Tough times don't last, tough people do,' and that's what we really want to epitomize for our teams."

Since June of 2020, Coach McVay has engaged with more than 370 high school football coaches throughout Southern California with his virtual "Chalk Talks."

If you are a high school football coach in Southern California and have questions about the Rams' football development programs, please reach out to footballcamps@rams.nfl.com.

For more information about the Rams' community outreach programs, please visit www.therams.com/community.

