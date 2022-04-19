From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp discuss start of offseason workout program

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp each held video conferences with local media Tuesday, discussing the start of the team's offseason workout program, building on last season's success and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"Those are things that are still at the forefront of our thoughts." – McVay
- New deals for Kupp and defensive lineman Aaron Donald remain atop the Rams' offseason priority list.
- McVay said they've had "good dialogue" with both players and that that dialogue remains "open."
"Whether I had signed a new deal or not, I would still be here." – Stafford
- In terms of Stafford's mindset when it came to getting an extension done, he said that timeline had no bearing on whether he would attend offseason workouts.
- "The biggest factor for me was just trying to do what was best for the team and for myself and my family," Stafford said. "Finding that happy medium, that balance that we could still do the things we wanted to do as a team, while at the same time being able to take care of my family and do the things that you want to do when you play in this league at a good clip."
"The goal is not to put more statistical numbers out there, the goal is not to make more catches or yards or anything like that. The goal is to be a better football player." – Kupp
- Even after a historic 2021 season, Kupp can still find areas where he can improve during the 2022 offseason.
- Those include aspects of his game such as how he's hitting blocks, how he's getting off the ball, how efficient he was against press coverage, among other areas.